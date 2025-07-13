Amundi Evian Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the race for the season's penultimate Major reaches its conclusion, those in contention will have their sights firmly set on lifting the trophy and aiming to bank the biggest check possible.

Japan's Ayaka Furue managed to lift the Amundi Evian Championship in 2024 and - with it - secure her first Major success following a couple of top-10s elsewhere.

Having held off Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou by a stroke at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Furue took home a check for $1.2 million from a total prize purse of $8 million. That figure was an increase of $1.5 million from 2023 when Celine Boutier became the first French woman ever to win her home event.

In a phase of the women's game where prizes are reaching new heights with increasing regularity, the overall 2025 Amundi Evian Championship purse has remained consistent this time around.

It is the same as the Chevron Championship, which kicks off Major season on the LPGA Tour, while it is $1.5 million less than the AIG Women's Open in a few weeks' time.

The two biggest total prize purses of the season belong to the US Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with both offering out $12 million to those who make the cut. Remarkably, that's still $1 million more than is on offer at the CME Group Tour Championship to close the season.

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,200,000 2nd $754,400 3rd $547,200 4th $423,200 5th $340,800 6th $279,200 7th $233,600 8th $204,800 9th $184,000 10th $167,200 11th $155,200 12th $144,800 13th $135,200 14th $127,200 15th $120,000 16th $112,800 17th $107,200 18th $102,400 19th $98,400 20th $95,200 21st $92,000 22nd $88,800 23rd $84,800 24th $81,600 25th $79,200 26th $76,000 27th $72,800 28th $70,400 29th $67,200 30th $64,800 31st $62,400 32nd $60,000 33rd $57,600 34th $55,200 35th $52,800 36th $51,200 37th $48,800 38th $46,400 39th $44,800 40th $43,200 41st $41,600 42nd $40,000 43rd $38,400 44th $36,000 45th $35,200 46th $33,600 47th $32,800 48th $31,200 49th $30,400 50th $28,800 51st $28,000 52nd $27,200 53rd $26,400 54th $25,600 55th $24,800 56th $24,000 57th $23,200 58th $22,400 59th $21,600 60th $20,800 61st $20,000 62nd $19,200 63rd $18,400 64th $17,600 65th $16,800

Where Is The Amundi Evian Championship Being Played?

The Amundi Evian Championship takes place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in south-east France every year, first doing so in 2013 when the event made its debut as a Major.

Evian Resort is located in a place called Evian-les-Bains which overlooks Lake Geneva and - as a result - is relatively close to the Swiss border. Given its position in the mountains, the average elevation of the course is roughly 1,575 feet (480m) above sea level.

The golf course itself is a 6,500-yard par 71 which has offered plenty of low scoring to the professionals doing battle on it since 2013. The lowest tournament score so far has been 21-under-par (In-gee Chun in 2016) while the lowest individual total at the Evian Championship is 61, all recorded by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun, and Kim Hyo-joo.