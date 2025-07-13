Amundi Evian Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The fourth women's Major of the season offers up an identical prize purse to last year and one that is almost double what it was back in 2019
As the race for the season's penultimate Major reaches its conclusion, those in contention will have their sights firmly set on lifting the trophy and aiming to bank the biggest check possible.
Japan's Ayaka Furue managed to lift the Amundi Evian Championship in 2024 and - with it - secure her first Major success following a couple of top-10s elsewhere.
Having held off Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou by a stroke at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Furue took home a check for $1.2 million from a total prize purse of $8 million. That figure was an increase of $1.5 million from 2023 when Celine Boutier became the first French woman ever to win her home event.
In a phase of the women's game where prizes are reaching new heights with increasing regularity, the overall 2025 Amundi Evian Championship purse has remained consistent this time around.
It is the same as the Chevron Championship, which kicks off Major season on the LPGA Tour, while it is $1.5 million less than the AIG Women's Open in a few weeks' time.
The two biggest total prize purses of the season belong to the US Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with both offering out $12 million to those who make the cut. Remarkably, that's still $1 million more than is on offer at the CME Group Tour Championship to close the season.
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,200,000
2nd
$754,400
3rd
$547,200
4th
$423,200
5th
$340,800
6th
$279,200
7th
$233,600
8th
$204,800
9th
$184,000
10th
$167,200
11th
$155,200
12th
$144,800
13th
$135,200
14th
$127,200
15th
$120,000
16th
$112,800
17th
$107,200
18th
$102,400
19th
$98,400
20th
$95,200
21st
$92,000
22nd
$88,800
23rd
$84,800
24th
$81,600
25th
$79,200
26th
$76,000
27th
$72,800
28th
$70,400
29th
$67,200
30th
$64,800
31st
$62,400
32nd
$60,000
33rd
$57,600
34th
$55,200
35th
$52,800
36th
$51,200
37th
$48,800
38th
$46,400
39th
$44,800
40th
$43,200
41st
$41,600
42nd
$40,000
43rd
$38,400
44th
$36,000
45th
$35,200
46th
$33,600
47th
$32,800
48th
$31,200
49th
$30,400
50th
$28,800
51st
$28,000
52nd
$27,200
53rd
$26,400
54th
$25,600
55th
$24,800
56th
$24,000
57th
$23,200
58th
$22,400
59th
$21,600
60th
$20,800
61st
$20,000
62nd
$19,200
63rd
$18,400
64th
$17,600
65th
$16,800
Where Is The Amundi Evian Championship Being Played?
The Amundi Evian Championship takes place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in south-east France every year, first doing so in 2013 when the event made its debut as a Major.
Evian Resort is located in a place called Evian-les-Bains which overlooks Lake Geneva and - as a result - is relatively close to the Swiss border. Given its position in the mountains, the average elevation of the course is roughly 1,575 feet (480m) above sea level.
The golf course itself is a 6,500-yard par 71 which has offered plenty of low scoring to the professionals doing battle on it since 2013. The lowest tournament score so far has been 21-under-par (In-gee Chun in 2016) while the lowest individual total at the Evian Championship is 61, all recorded by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun, and Kim Hyo-joo.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
