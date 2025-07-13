Amundi Evian Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The fourth women's Major of the season offers up an identical prize purse to last year and one that is almost double what it was back in 2019

As the race for the season's penultimate Major reaches its conclusion, those in contention will have their sights firmly set on lifting the trophy and aiming to bank the biggest check possible.

Japan's Ayaka Furue managed to lift the Amundi Evian Championship in 2024 and - with it - secure her first Major success following a couple of top-10s elsewhere.

Having held off Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou by a stroke at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Furue took home a check for $1.2 million from a total prize purse of $8 million. That figure was an increase of $1.5 million from 2023 when Celine Boutier became the first French woman ever to win her home event.

In a phase of the women's game where prizes are reaching new heights with increasing regularity, the overall 2025 Amundi Evian Championship purse has remained consistent this time around.

It is the same as the Chevron Championship, which kicks off Major season on the LPGA Tour, while it is $1.5 million less than the AIG Women's Open in a few weeks' time.

The two biggest total prize purses of the season belong to the US Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with both offering out $12 million to those who make the cut. Remarkably, that's still $1 million more than is on offer at the CME Group Tour Championship to close the season.

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Evian Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,200,000

2nd

$754,400

3rd

$547,200

4th

$423,200

5th

$340,800

6th

$279,200

7th

$233,600

8th

$204,800

9th

$184,000

10th

$167,200

11th

$155,200

12th

$144,800

13th

$135,200

14th

$127,200

15th

$120,000

16th

$112,800

17th

$107,200

18th

$102,400

19th

$98,400

20th

$95,200

21st

$92,000

22nd

$88,800

23rd

$84,800

24th

$81,600

25th

$79,200

26th

$76,000

27th

$72,800

28th

$70,400

29th

$67,200

30th

$64,800

31st

$62,400

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,600

34th

$55,200

35th

$52,800

36th

$51,200

37th

$48,800

38th

$46,400

39th

$44,800

40th

$43,200

41st

$41,600

42nd

$40,000

43rd

$38,400

44th

$36,000

45th

$35,200

46th

$33,600

47th

$32,800

48th

$31,200

49th

$30,400

50th

$28,800

51st

$28,000

52nd

$27,200

53rd

$26,400

54th

$25,600

55th

$24,800

56th

$24,000

57th

$23,200

58th

$22,400

59th

$21,600

60th

$20,800

61st

$20,000

62nd

$19,200

63rd

$18,400

64th

$17,600

65th

$16,800

Where Is The Amundi Evian Championship Being Played?

Evian Resort Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Amundi Evian Championship takes place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in south-east France every year, first doing so in 2013 when the event made its debut as a Major.

Evian Resort is located in a place called Evian-les-Bains which overlooks Lake Geneva and - as a result - is relatively close to the Swiss border. Given its position in the mountains, the average elevation of the course is roughly 1,575 feet (480m) above sea level.

The golf course itself is a 6,500-yard par 71 which has offered plenty of low scoring to the professionals doing battle on it since 2013. The lowest tournament score so far has been 21-under-par (In-gee Chun in 2016) while the lowest individual total at the Evian Championship is 61, all recorded by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun, and Kim Hyo-joo.

