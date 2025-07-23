5 Things To Know About The 2031 Ryder Cup Venue Camiral

For the first time since 1997, the Ryder Cup is set to return to Spain as Camiral, near Barcelona, has been confirmed to stage the biennial match.

Taking place in 2031, the layout will become the second ever Spanish Ryder Cup venue after Valderrama, with Camiral one of the very best golf courses in Spain and Europe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the announcement, Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour Chief Executive, stated: "Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup.

"The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."

There's a lot to know about Camiral and, below, we have taken you through the key details.

History Of Its Name

Camiral was previously known as PGA Catalunya but, in 2022, the name was changed to "connect with the history of the area and environment."

Opened in 1999, it went by PGA Catalunya for over two decades before the change. The story behind the name involves the Romans’ Camí Ral, which is an ancient route between the mountains that connects the Pyrenees with the Mediterranean.

Camiral's Location

Camiral is located in Catalonia, Spain, specifically Caldes de Malavella. It is around an hours drive from Barcelona, and just 10 minutes from the city of Girona.

The Golf Course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with its luxurious hotels, the resort features the Stadium Course, which was opened in 1999 and hosted its first Open de Espana the year after.

As well as the Stadium Course, there's also the Tour Course, which is slightly shorter than the main layout.

Known as the TPC Sawgrass of Europe, the Stadium Course will, likely, be the venue for the Ryder Cup and, in terms of details, the par-72 layout can play up to 7300-yards.

What's more, it features several tree-lined holes and also has multiple lakes that play their part from the tee and approaching the green.

Who Designed It?

Both the Stadium and Tour courses were designed by Angel Gallardo and Neil Coles.

Gallardo previously played on the European Tour and claimed one victory on the circuit - 1977 Italian Open. He also finished T24 in The Open Championship in 1974.

Coles, meanwhile, has designed several courses all over the world and received Honorary Life Membership of The European Tour in September 2004. Claiming 25 wins on the circuit, he also played multiple Ryder Cups, representing Great Britain and Ireland at the time.

What Tournaments Has It Hosted?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, Camiral was supposed to be built into a race track but, from the beginning, its had its eye on the Ryder Cup, with its space and banking making it a prime location.

Hosting the 1999 Sarazen World Open Championship, won by 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Camiral also staged the Open de Espana in 2000, 2009 and 2014, with the winners being Brian Davis, Thomas Levet and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

From 2008 - 2016, Camiral also held the final stage of the European Tour's Qualifying School and, in 2022, it held a one-off event on the circuit, the Catalunya Championship, which was won by Adri Arnaus.

Going forward, it will host the 2031 Ryder Cup, as well as the DP World Tour’s Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship in 2028, 2029 and 2030.