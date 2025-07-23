'A Very Obvious Good Choice' - Jon Rahm Tips Sergio Garcia For 2031 Ryder Cup Captaincy

Jon Rahm has tipped fellow Spaniard, Sergio Garcia to become Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain when the biennial team competition arrives in their homeland six years from now.

On Tuesday, Camiral (formerly PGA Catalunya) was announced as the host course for the 2031 Ryder Cup where it will become just the second Spanish layout behind Valderrama to welcome the event.

Bethpage Black in New York is set to stage the most famous team golf competition later this year before Adare Manor in Ireland follows on in 2027. Hazeltine National has been confirmed for 2029.

Luke Donald will lead the Europeans in New York this September, but the chances of the Englishman remaining in post for a third consecutive Ryder Cup appear very slim.

With future captains such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and possibly even a return for Henrik Stenson awaiting their turn should the complications involving the DP World Tour and Team Europe's leadership be cleared up, the men in blue and gold have plenty of options moving forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Rahm - who hopes to continue his role as a mainstay on the playing side until at least 2031 - would love to see the Ryder Cup's record point-scorer be given the nod on home soil, just as Seve Ballesteros was afforded in 1997.

Asked whether Garcia is "made for that job in 2031" prior to LIV Golf UK, Rahm said: "Yeah, I think so. I think there's something to say about possibly having, obviously, a local captain. I think it would do wonders for the crowd.

"If history shows us anything, and it's very hard to compare anybody to Seve, but I've only heard stories about what that Ryder Cup was like. I would say, if possible, I think that's a very obvious good choice to have Sergio be a part of that one."

As it stands, DP World Tour regulations would have to change for Garcia to assume the captaincy role - despite the 45-year-old having recently paid over $1 million in fines for joining LIV Golf back in 2022.

Nevertheless, Rahm - who would be 36 at Camiral - hopes the landscape of men's professional golf has altered to such a state that all eligible Spaniards, no matter their home circuit, would be able to take part in the 2031 Ryder Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "Yeah, it would be absolutely incredible not only to continue Ryder Cups but to be a part of one and play in one at home. I don't think I can describe it. Both Paris and Rome were so incredibly special that to think of playing one in Spain, I really couldn't put it into words.

"Knowing that some things smoothed over in the world of golf, that Sergio could possibly be the captain of the Ryder Cup team, that also adds to it. I really don't know what to -- I wouldn't know how to feel. There's certainly some pressure that comes with it, but it truly would be a dream come true.

Seve Ballesteros was Team Europe's captain at Valderrama in 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think there was only, that I can remember, four Spanish people that were involved in that Ryder Cup with Seve, Miguel [Angel Jiminez] was a vice captain, [Jose Maria Olazabal] playing and then Nacho Garrido playing as well. So only four people can say they have done that.

"I don't know how many players can ever say they've played a Ryder Cup in their home countries. Not many, besides the US team, obviously.

"But it would be unbelievable. I'm very happy that it's happening. I'm hoping that somehow or another I can be a part of it."