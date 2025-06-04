Weeks after earning his PGA Tour card via the circuit's University Accelerated program, Luke Clanton is preparing to make his professional debut at this week's RBC Canadian Open.

Following 13 PGA starts as an amateur, the 21-year-old's lifelong dream will shortly be realized alongside Rory McIlroy and co at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, and he could not be more excited.

Firstly, because he's now playing golf for a living. Secondly, because this is his first-ever visit to Canada from his Florida home.

Explaining how and when it fully sank in that he was about to begin his journey as a PGA Tour pro, Clanton said: "I think the moment it hit me was when we were flying to Canada. We had to bring a passport and everything. I remember I got on the flight, and I was like, dang, this is my first PGA Tour start ever.

"It still hasn't really hit me because we're out here competing and practicing and getting ready for it, but I think once that first round comes around, it's going to be exciting. I think not really nervous, just more excitement to get out there and play."

Fuelled by an incredibly successful three years at Florida State University - which featured six collegiate victories and a lengthy stint as the World No.1 amateur - Clanton earned the 20 points required to claim full PGA Tour status with a made cut at February's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, less than 100 miles from his Hialeah home.

But, such is the reality since the advent of LIV Golf, young aspiring male pros can be offered the choice of taking guaranteed money and relieving the pressure of needing to make a cut while also competing against world-class players over fewer rounds.

That option is not something Clanton ever considered, however.

Asked if he ever had any contact with LIV during his amateur days and, if so, what led him to picking the PGA Tour, Clanton's response was emphatic.

He said: "I want to play the PGA Tour, pretty simple. I want to play against the best, I want to compete in Majors, and that's it. Simple."

Elsewhere in his pre-tournament press conference, the 2025 Ben Hogan Award winner explained more about what holding PGA Tour status means to him.

Clanton said: "It's something you dream for always, constantly. To kind of now be here and to call myself a professional is a little bit -- honestly, a little bit weird at first because I've always been an amateur.

"But it's amazing. I'm just excited to come out here and compete. It's not about the money. It's not about any of the fame. It's about competing with these guys on Tour. It's something I've chased for my whole, entire life, and especially my family."

And what does the future look like in Clanton's eyes? The 21-year-old has won plenty of times during junior and college golf but knows lifting trophies is about to become a whole lot more difficult.

Consequently, the man who lists a strong mentality as his greatest asset is keen to channel the Scottie Scheffler method of taking it one golf shot at a time as he makes his way on the PGA Tour.

Clanton said: "My only goal is to stay process oriented as much as I can. You can look very far into the future and say I want to win majors and PGA tournaments. Obviously everyone wants to do that.

"To me, it's staying connected to my team, staying connected to my family, and staying connected to the process as much as I can. It's a very generic answer as everyone says, but it's something true.

"I think I fault to that a little bit occasionally where you try to go out and try to win an event, which normally doesn't work. So I'm going to try to stay in my process and understand that golf is literally one shot at a time. It's nothing else."