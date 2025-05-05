Report: College Golf Stars To Make Pro Debuts At RBC Canadian Open
Gordon Sargent and Luke Clanton are reportedly set to make their first appearances as professionals on the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open in June
Two of college golf’s brightest stars are reportedly set to make their professional debuts at the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open in June.
Per X account Underdog Golf, Florida State’s Luke Clanton and Vanderbilt University’s Gordon Sargent will make their first starts as professional at the event, which takes place between June 5th and 8th at TPC Toronto.
Luke Clanton, Gordon Sargent to make their pro debuts at RBC Canadian Open.May 5, 2025
Both players earned their PGA Tour cards via the PGA Tour University Accelerated program after they reached the 20-point threshold.
Sargent has had to wait for his professional PGA Tour debut, although that was a decision of his own making. He became the first player to earn his card through the PGA Tour Accelerated program when he achieved the 20-point mark the moment he appeared for the US in the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships.
That gave him eligibility for PGA Tour membership from June 2024, but he opted to defer his playing privileges for a year to stay at Vanderbilt for his final season.
In Clanton’s case, his big moment came on the last day of February when he made the cut at the Cognizant Classic on the way to placing T18, where he was playing on a sponsor exemption. That gave him the one point he needed to confirm his card, which made him eligible for open, full-field events following the collegiate season.
While each is set for their professional debut in Canada next month, they have both already impressed on the PGA Tour as amateurs. Sargent has less PGA Tour experience than Clanton so far, although at T57 at the 2023 John Deere Classic was a highlight after he shot to prominence with a T39 at that year's US Open.
As for Clanton, as well as his performance at the Cognizant Classic that earned him his card, he has demonstrated his ample abilities in several other tournaments, including two runner-up finishes, at last year’s John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
