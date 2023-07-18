How Do You Qualify For The AIG Women’s Open?
We take a look at the qualification process for the AIG Women's Open
There are 144 players in the field for the 47th AIG Women’s Open, which is being played at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey from 10-13 August 2023, and as a result there are several different ways that players can qualify for one of those sough-after spots.
Firstly, competitors can qualify for the AIG Women’s Open through a variety of exemption categories (see our list below). However, non-exempt players will also be able to qualify for the Championship through Pre-Qualifying and Final Qualifying.
Pre-qualifying will be played over 18 holes at The Buckinghamshire Golf Club in Denham on Monday 17th July. The club is home to the Ladies European Tour and has previously hosted professional championships, Open regional qualifying, along with the 2009 Boys’ Home Internationals and the 2021 Men’s Home Internationals.
Final qualifying will take place on Monday 7th August at Hankley Common in Surrey, where after 18 holes a minimum of three golfers will earn a place in the AIG Women’s Open.
Who Can Enter?
The AIG Women’s Open Championship is open to female professional golfers who are members of the Ladies European Tour (LET), Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) or other recognised professional associations/Tours. You can also enter as a female amateur golfer providing you hold a Handicap Index of not more than 0.4 at the date of entry or have been within the Women’s WAGR listing 1-1000 during the period Women’s WAGR Week 2023 to date of entry.
Below are the other criteria (and exemptions) that make players eligible for the championship:
1. The first 30 and anyone tying for 30th place in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open Championship at Muirfield.
2. The top 85 players from the 2023 LET Order of Merit as at 3 July 2023.
3. The top 120 players from the LPGA Race to CME Globe Season as at Monday 3 July 2023.
4. The top 25 players from the 2023 JLPGA Money List as at Monday 3 July.
5. The top 10 players from the 2023 KLPGA Money List as at Monday 3 July.
6. The top 3 in the 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Championship.
7. Playing members of the 2021 Solheim Cup teams.
8. The leading 10 Women’s WAGR ranked players, not already exempt, as at WAGR 2023 Week 26.
9. Playing members of the 2023 Vagliano Trophy teams.
10. The 2022 & 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific runner-up. Ties will be decided in favour of the highest.
11. The 2022 Women’s Amateur Latin America runner-up.
12. The 2023 Women’s Amateur runner-up.
13. The 2023 European Ladies Amateur runner-up.
14. The 2023 Augusta National Women’s runner-up.
15. The 2022 R&A Girls’ Amateur Champions.
16. The 2022 US Women’s Amateur runner-up.
17. Past winners of the Championship, aged 60 and under on 13 August 2023, provided that the player is still an active member of a recognised professional Tour.
18. The top 10 and anyone tying for 10th place in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open Championship at Muirfield.
19. The top 15 LET players in the 2022 Final LET Race to Costa del Sol rankings.
20. The top 5 players, not already exempt, from the 2023 LET Race to Costa del Sol rankings as of Monday 17 July 2023. Blank entries will be made on behalf of players becoming exempt, after the closing date, in this category.
21. The top 35 players in the 2022 LPGA CME Final Points List.
22. The top 25 players, not already exempt, from the 2023 LPGA Race to CME Globe Season as at Monday 17 July 2023. Blank entries will be made on behalf of players becoming exempt, after the closing date, in this category.
23. The top 50 players on the 2023 Rolex Rankings Week July 3.
24. The top 3 players from the 2023 JLPGA Mercedes Ranking, not already exempt, on completion of the JLPGA 2023 Suntory Ladies Open.
25. The top 2 players from the 2023 KLPGA Money List as at Monday 3 July 2023.
26. Winners of any recognised Individual LET or LPGA Tour event in 2023. Blank entries will be made on behalf of players becoming exempt, after the closing date, in this category.
27. The winner of the 2022 KLPGA Money List.
28. The US Women’s Open Champions for 2019 to 2023.
29. The Chevron Championship (ANA Inspiration) Champions for 2019 to 2023.
30. The KPMG Women’s PGA Champions for 2019 to 2023.
31. The Evian Championship Champions for 2018 to 2023.
32. The leading 2 golfers, who make the cut, not already exempt, in the 2023 Suntory Ladies Open.
33. A minimum of the leading 3 golfers, who make the cut, not already exempt, in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Blank entries will be made on behalf of competitors qualifying in this category.
34. The 2022 US Women’s Amateur Champion.
35. The 2022 Mark H McCormack Medal Winner.
36. The 2022 & 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Champion.
37. The 2022 Women’s Amateur Latin America Champion.
38. The 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Champion.
39. The 2023 Women’s Amateur Champion.
40. The highest Women’s WAGR ranked GB&I golfer as at Women’s WAGR Week 2023/26
41. The 2023 European Ladies’ Amateur Champion.
42. Any player who did not compete in the 2022 AIG Women’s Open due to maternity.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
