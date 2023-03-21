WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week’s Field

Matchplay enthusiasts should enjoy this week's event because it is the last one that will be scheduled for the foreseeable future, as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as we know it won't be held again in 2024. The tournament is being held at Austin Country Club once more, and group play will begin on Wednesday with the field of 64 players hitting the course.

Following his victory at The Players Tournament, Scottie Scheffler will attempt to defend his championship at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He'll compete against some of the top golfers, like Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +800 Rory McIlroy +1100 Jon Rahm +1100 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Tony Finau +2000 Max Homa +2000 Xander Schauffele +2500 Viktor Hovland +2500 Tyrell Hatton +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Course - Copperhead Course at Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

The front and back 9-hole sections of Austin Country Club are quite distinct from one another, making it the ideal course for a match play competition. It's a par 71 course that only measures 7,108 yards, so it's hardly long. Due to the elevation fluctuations on the course, this puts the shorter hitters in the running, especially compared to most weeks.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Power Rankings

Scottie Scheffler (+800) Bet $100 to collect $800 Best odds for this Scottie Scheffler pick are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)

The returning champ returns to Austin looking to defend his title here at Austin Country Club. At the current pace at which Scottie Scheffler is playing, even at these short odds, it’s hard to go against him.

Rory McIlroy (+1100) Bet $100 to collect $1,100 The best odds for this Rory McIlroy pick are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)

Despite coming off his first missed cut of the year at the Players, you have to think Rory McIlroy bounced back in a stacked field with the Masters around the corner.

Jon Rahm (+1100) Bet $100 to collect $1,100 Head to DraftKings for the best odds for this Jon Rahm pick. (opens in new tab)

Withdrawing from The Players with an illness, it’s easy to forget just how good Jon Rahm played to start the season. With three wins already this season, expect him to compete here.

Patrick Cantlay (+1800) Bet $100 to collect $1,800 Get the best odds for this Patrick Cantlay pick at DraftKings (opens in new tab)

Arguably the best iron player on Tour, Patrick Cantlay can compete any week, and this course fits his eye well.

Viktor Hovland (+2500) Bet $100 to collect $2,500 DraftKings has the best odds for Viktor Hovland to win this week (opens in new tab)

Following a third-place showing at the Players Championship, where he gained 1.9 strokes off the tee and 7.3 strokes on the approach, Viktor Hovland enters the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play playing some great golf.