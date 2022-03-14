The Players Championship LIVE: Updates From Monday At TPC Sawgrass - Play Restarts

A mammoth day happened on Sunday at The Players Championship with 12 hours of non-stop action.
As darkness fell Indian Anirban Lahiri lead the way on nine-under-par but still has eight holes of his third round to be played. He is one shot clear of Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III - who have both impressed with their shot making and steady nerve.
The cut finally fell at +2 which meant both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler made it through to the final rounds, but both need to have a spectacular day to be in with a chance of challenging.
A winner will be crowned later on Monday.
Play resumed at 8am local time - 12noon GMT.
CURRENT LEADERS
- Lahiri -9
- Casey -8
- Varner III, Hoge, Ghim, Burns, Muñoz -7
Quick Links
- The Players Championship 2022 Live Stream
- Players Championship Purse and Prize Money - Biggest In PGA Tour History!
- Full Players Championship Leadboard (External)
- Watch: Shane Lowry's Hole In One on 17
- Watch: Matthew Wolff Throws His Club Into A Lake
- Watch: Pro Shanks It On Sawgrass 17th
Contact
Keep in touch by using #THEPLAYERS or mentioning @GolfMonthly
Updates today come from Tom Clarke, Elliott Heath and Dan Parker
Garcia double
Having birdied 16 to get to within three, Garcia is now five back after a double at the 17th - his race could be run. Looked to have hit a lovely wedge in but it ripped back all the way into the water. Greens are pure right now and players struggling to control the spin with the approach shots.
Casey 2nd
The Englishman is now second on his own at eight-under after Hoge and Varner III both make bogeys.
Casey to within one
Paul Casey makes a tidy up-and-down from the greenside bunker at 11 to move to eight-under-par and within one. He's never won a Major but this would surely feel like one if he can get over the line tonight.
Knox from the bunker!
The Scot moves to five-under...
Holing out from the bunker to get the morning started @RooKnox 💯 pic.twitter.com/PzDHLm9TOZMarch 14, 2022
Clutch Lahiri
A brilliant par putt from Lahiri on 12 following on from that chunk. He holes a snaking left-to-righter down the hill to settle himself down into what could be the biggest day of his career. Still one ahead at nine-under.
Lahiri chunk
Having just told you Lahiri hit a beauty down 12, he then chunked his wedge well short of the green. Maybe the nerves are getting to him. For those wondering, his last victory came at the 2015 Indian Open.
Sergio
The Spaniard moves to five-under after a birdie at 16. A par-par finish will leave him licking his lips ahead of the final round.
Update: He's just spun his wedge back into the water on the 17th. Ouch.
Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley moves to four-under after a birdie at 17, which is his fifth birdie in seven holes.
Lahiri defies form
The Indian star currently leads by one and is in the middle of the 12th fairway after a fine tee shot. His form, however, is less than fine. He comes into this week off the back of a T74 at Bay Hill (with a final round 82) and four missed cuts previously to that.
If the World No.322 can pull this off it would surely be one of the stories of the year.
Henrik Stenson favourite for Ryder Cup captaincy?
In case you missed it, Henrik Stenson faces a huge dilemma after being told he is the new front-runner for the European Ryder Cup captaincy - but only if he is prepared to sever all connections with the rumoured Saudi Arabia-backed Super League.
Day 5 has begun
We open up the day to see Justin Thomas miss a six-footer for birdie on 12. He'll have been thinking about that all night and morning, and it slides by on the low side.
We've already seen a ball in the water on 17 too. That didn't take long.
What did you miss from yesterday?
- WATCH: Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one on 17th at TPC Sawgrass
- WATCH: Matthew Wolff throws club into lake
- WATCH: Pro shanks it on 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Hello and welcome to the action from TPC Sawgrass on day five of the Players Championship!
I'm Elliott Heath (@eheathgolf on Twitter) and I'll be here until 2pm UK time to guide you through the action. We have around 2hrs left of the third round before the final 18 holes this evening.
Elliott Heath will be the first guide for the next couple of hours.
Welcome back to another huge day of golf, who will take home the record winner's cheque tonight? Well stayed tuned as we keep you up to date with all the latest updates. Leader Anirban Lahiri as well as all the other players who didn't finish round three are off again in just 15 minutes.