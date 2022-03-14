The Players Championship LIVE: Updates From Monday At TPC Sawgrass - Play Restarts

A mammoth day happened on Sunday at The Players Championship with 12 hours of non-stop action.

As darkness fell Indian Anirban Lahiri lead the way on nine-under-par but still has eight holes of his third round to be played. He is one shot clear of Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III - who have both impressed with their shot making and steady nerve.

The cut finally fell at +2 which meant both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler made it through to the final rounds, but both need to have a spectacular day to be in with a chance of challenging.

A winner will be crowned later on Monday.

Play resumed at 8am local time - 12noon GMT.

CURRENT LEADERS

Lahiri -9

Casey -8

Varner III, Hoge, Ghim, Burns, Muñoz -7

