WGC-Match Play Purse And Prize Money

This week sees the last WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club for the foreseeable future.

While PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has hinted it may return at some point, if it is to be the final time it is in the schedule, the event, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, seems destined to go out in style.

As well as a predictably stellar field, including eight of the world’s top 10, the tournament will also have a record purse of $20m, an enormous jump on last year’s prize fund of $12m.

Back then, Scottie Scheffler reached the World No.1 position for the first time thanks to his win, and claimed a substantial $2.1m for his efforts. This year, though, whoever wins will take home an incredible $3.5million. While that’s still $1m less than the prize money Scheffler claimed for his victory in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass earlier in the month, it is a figure that was virtually unprecedented just a year ago.

Of course, much has changed since then, with the introduction of designated events to counter the LIV Golf threat. This week’s tournament is the sixth such event since the turn of the year, hence the eye-catching prize money.

Aside from The Players Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, WM Phoenix Open, Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational have each benefitted from the boost in profile - and purses - this year.

However, while the latter three had identical purses to this week’s tournament, the distribution of them was slightly different. That means the winner’s share this week will be $100,000 lower than the other $20m tournaments in 2023.

In contrast, the runner-up will receive $2.2m this week, $20,000 more than those who finished second in the previous tournaments. Meanwhile, even the player finishing in 64th will receive $66,667 for his three days of action.

Jon Rahm has been the big earner on the PGA Tour this year thanks largely to his three wins including two in designated events. That momentum has stalled slightly in recent weeks thanks to his disappointing tie for 39th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and withdrawal through illness in The Players Championship the following week.

Victory for the Spaniard this week, though, would see him within striking distance of Scheffler’s total earnings for last year, highlighting just how swelled the purses have become this year in comparison to last.

As well as the substantial financial incentive, the winner of this week’s event will also earn 550 FedEx Cup points, plus the honour of being potentially the last player to lift the distinctive Walter Hagen Cup.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2023 WGC-Match Play.

WGC-Match Play Prize Money Breakdown 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,500,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,420,000 4th $1,141,667 5th $643,333 6th $643,333 7th $643,333 8th $643,333 9th $366,667 10th $366,667 11th $366,667 12th $366,667 13th $366,667 14th $366,667 15th $366,667 16th $366,667 17th $273,333 18th $256,667 19th $246,667 20th $236,667 21st $226,667 22nd $216,667 23rd $208,333 24th $200,000 25th $193,333 26th $186,667 27th $180,000 28th $173,333 29th $166,667 30th $160,000 31st $155,000 32nd $150,000 33rd $145,000 34th $140,000 35th $135,000 36th $130,000 37th $125,000 38th $120,000 39th $116,667 40th $113,333 41st $110,000 42nd $106,667 43rd $103,333 44th $100,000 45th $96,667 46th $93,333 47th $90,000 48th $86,667 49th $85,000 50th $83,333 51st $81,667 52nd $80,000 53rd $78,333 54th $76,667 55th $75,000 56th $73,333 57th $72,500 58th $71,667 59th $70,833 60th $70,000 61st $69,167 62nd $68,333 63rd $67,500 64th $66,667

