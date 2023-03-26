Rory McIlroy And Xander Schauffele Shoot 59 At WGC Match Play
In a better ball format, the two golfing titans shot an impressive 12-under-par round of 59
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
At the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, fans were treated to some incredible golf on Saturday, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler putting on an exhibition as the two edge nearer to a possible dream match up in the final.
With the tournament featuring two rounds in one day over the weekend, it's possible that fatigue can creep into the game, that's unless you are Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who backed up their Last 16 matches with an incredible Quarter Final battle that saw a Better Ball score of 59, 12-under-par.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The match was an instant classic, with both men firing birdies for fun throughout at Austin Country Club and, for those in attendance and watching on their televisions, it was only right that it went down to the final hole, with McIlroy holing a 12-foot birdie putt to pick up a 1-up win, the only time he was, in fact, leading their match.
Claiming the first with a birdie, it was Schauffele who led early on as birdies were traded at the fourth. From there, McIlroy secured the fifth, but back-to-back gains for his opponent at the next two holes gave Schauffele a 2-up advantage.
McIlroy didn't give in though, as a seventh birdie put him back to 1-down and, at the 10th, he got it back to a tie. Further birdies were made at the 12th and 13th and, with both men making further gains at the 16th and 17th, it came down to the 18th to decide it.
This week, McIlroy has loved the 18th hole, with the four-time Major winner producing one of the best drives you will ever see on Thursday, with his 375-yard tee shot finishing just three-feet away. In the Quarter Final match, his length off the tee helped once again, as he was able to put it close with the approach shot and hole for a birdie to secure the win.
"Both ends of the bag are working pretty well," revealed McIlroy after his round, with the 33-year-old now facing Cameron Young in a mouthwatering Semi Final tie. "Yeah, I putted well all day... I think just because the greens were drying out as the day went on. They just got a little bit faster. Sort of once I figured that out and holed a nice putt for 2 on 4, got my eye in and saw one go in, yeah, it was really good after that."
It wasn't just this match though that got others excited, with World No.1, Scottie Scheffler and Jason Day also producing a stunning round. Early on, it had been Day who led but, after seeking medical attention after suffering with allergies, it was Scheffler who pounced.
Carding seven birdies in his final nine holes, the American got the better of his Australian counterpart and, although the match didn't go to the final hole, the pair were also 12-under-par through 17 holes, meaning that, if they had both parred the last, we would have seen yet another 59 in a Better Ball format.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Social Media Reacts After WGC Graphic Leaves Out LIV Past Champions
Having previously won the WGC Match Play, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter weren't included in a list of past champions
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WGC Dell Match Play Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Scores 2023: McIlroy vs Young & Scheffler vs Burns
Keep up to date with everything happening at Austin Country Club with our live coverage from the WGC Match Play as the knock out rounds begin
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated