The Players Championship LIVE: Updates From Day 4 At TPC Sawgrass

Refresh

Like Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen is another man to have never won in the US - somehow. He's going along very nicely at four-under-par and looks to be continuing his form from 2021 where he finished T2-2-T3 in the last three Majors.

Three-putt par for Hoge on the 2nd - disappointing 5-5 start for the American. Still co-leads at five-under but has some tough holes ahead.

Not seeing a lot of birdies out there right now. Very cold, thick tough and some fresh wind. Conditions are tough! Major championship tough for sure.

Elliott Heath, Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer on the updates here folks. I'm with you until 3pm UK time.

It really cannot be overstated just how big a win this would be for Tommy Fleetwood if he gets the job done this week. The Englishman hasn't won in the US and is without a victory anywhere since the 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge. Fleetwood would pocket $3.6m with a victory here and move from 49th in the world back towards the top 20. Still an awfully long way to go but what a story that would be.

Six-way tie for the lead now as Tom Hoge makes a bogey (yes that rhymes) on the opening hole.

For you Rory McIlroy fans out there, it's touch-and-go as to whether we'll see him for the remainder of the tournament as he's +2 after 36 holes and possibly going home early for the first time since last year's Scottish Open. He's optimistic of his chances of making the cut though: "I don't know. I might be one short. We'll see what happens tomorrow," he said. "Obviously the double on 7 was very untimely. I thought if I birdied the last and got to 1-over, that should be good enough. I did everything I should have done on 9. I hit four good shots, but the putt just sort of didn't want to go in. Hopefully I've done enough. I mean, it just depends on the conditions tomorrow for the other guys."

Just seen Adam Scott find the 3rd green. Swing looked as beautiful as ever but the 2004 champion is seven-over-par, no thanks to a quadruple-bogey eight on the 18th back on Thursday. He'll be missing the cut here after a run of ten consecutive cuts made, which featured four top-tens including a T4 at the Genesis.

The golf hoodie was invented for days like this. Check out the best golf hoodies if you're interested in getting in on golf's newest (and coolest?) trend.

How cold is it at TPC Sawgrass? This is Louis Oosthuizen... It’s actually much colder than the cameras make it appear. pic.twitter.com/GGVMVAt68YMarch 13, 2022 See more

How can I play TPC Sawgrass? (Image credit: Getty Images) Fancy tackling Sawgrass for yourself? It's a public course so anyone can play the famous Players Championship venue...albeit it's pricey.

Fleetwood drops a shot at the 4th to fall out of the lead - not the ideal start for the Englishman. There's never been an English winner of this tournament somehow! Tommy looks in great shape to end that 'curse' this week though. His bogey now means Tom Hoge (starting his second round imminently) is out on his own at the top at six-under-par.

There were 29 balls in the water on 17 yesterday - check out Kevin Kisner's verdict on how a 10-handicapper would have got on... "You could be there all day."@K_Kisner was asked how a 10-handicap would fare on 17 and 18 in today's conditions. pic.twitter.com/owyEiF3clVMarch 13, 2022 See more

We're up and running here at TPC Sawgrass - it's very chilly! Hoodies up, bobble hats on and, in some cases, two hats on. The sky is clear thankfully and it looks like we're going to get a full day of golf. SPLASH: Three minutes in and we've already seen a ball in the water on 17!

2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley described his two-shot penalty in round two - read the full story here if you missed it. The incident at the 16th hole cost him two strokes in what was eventually a 71 (one-under-par), with Bradley describing his round as "one of my best rounds of my life, honestly."

Play resumes at 8.15am ET - not long to go now until what is set to be a manic day at TPC Sawgrass! Co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are both playing their second rounds today. Fleetwood has already played three holes and Hoge starts at 8.31am local time. We're here all day to keep you updated with all the action.

The 17th hole was just one hole the the players had trouble with yesterday - the island green even more testing that usual - check out the video below! 17th hole during Round 2:2 birdies34 pars9 bogeys10 doubles4 triples or worse pic.twitter.com/sAXZ53xHj8March 13, 2022 See more

Thomas holds the clubhouse lead with two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson - who shot a magnificent 68 in the testing conditions on Saturday. A bogey-free day had Bubba Watson on the move at TPC Sawgrass on @penskenews Moving Day! pic.twitter.com/W00elAANtwMarch 13, 2022 See more

Defending Champion Justin Thomas will have a quiet morning, he can have a lie in as he managed to get his second round complete yesterday. And it was a wonderful 69 to put him in a share of the clubhouse lead. Solid round from the champ.@JustinThomas34 | #THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/c4DBJI6wwsMarch 12, 2022 See more