US Women's Amateur Championship Scoring And Live Updates: Megha Ganne Leads Brooke Biermann 3-Up In Second Half

Refresh

Get notified of updates

ADVANTAGE GANNE AT THE SEVENTH Biermann has a 7-iron in her hands for her approach at the par-4 seventh, but it catches the considerable wind and goes way left. Now Ganne, with an 8-iron right at the flagstick. The ripples of appreciative applause indicate it's advantage to the Stanford star as she leaves a birdie chance.

BROOKE BITES BACK! At the sixth, Ganne is putting into the wind - and that is a serious factor today with some blustery conditions coming in off the Pacific. This is for birdie... it heads over an undulation nicely enough before losing its mojo and coming up short. Now Biermann. This is more straightforward but it's hardly a gimme and still lengthy. A fistpump says it all as her yellow ball drops and we're back to 3-up to Ganne!

TIED AT THE FIFTH On the green at five, Biermann has a birdie putt to apply some pressure. It's another long one, but she does well, leaving it inside five feet. Let's see how Ganne responds. It's a similar distance - 20-30 feet. This wins the hole if she makes it. It's a tricky one to read, but she's already shown us what she can do. She gets it close, but it's just short. Ganne keeps her 4-up lead.

BRILLIANT FROM GANNE A brilliant long birdie putt for Ganne at the 22nd hole is going to be hard to beat. The ball breaks right and navigates a ridge before dropping in. Can Biermann, in a similar position, chip in? She can't, but she gives it a good go as it just edges right. Back to 4-up for Ganne and you have to feel for her opponent, who must wonder how you can stop the Ganne charge when she's in this form. Oh HELLO! 🐥@StanfordWGolf's Megha Ganne opens the broadcast with a double-breaker birdie to go 4 up. pic.twitter.com/k7xMm6AUK8August 10, 2025

A GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR BIERMANN Is this a turning point? Even if it's not, it's a filip for Biermann, who claws one back on Ganne with a birdie at the fourth hole of the second 18, a par-5. Ganne is now 3-up, the same as she was at the halfway point. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FANS OUT IN FORCE Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek is at Bandon Dunes, and he reports a good crowd cheering on the two finalists as the second 18 got underway. Good crowd on the first tee as the afternoon 18 gets underway at Bandon DunesMegha Ganne leads 3 up on Brooke Biermann pic.twitter.com/55pPbK7brHAugust 10, 2025

GANNE EXTENDS ADVANTAGE It didn't take Megan Ganne long after the break to impose her superiority over proceedings. She's now 4-up over Brooke Biermann after making a birdie on the 19th hole of the day, a 345-yard par-4, which her opponent could only par. Biermann then settles things down with a tie on the 20th, but she'll want to cut into that lead sooner rather than later if she's to stand a decent chance.

MEET THE FINALISTS Brooke Biermann was born in Missouri and attended Michigan State. This is her final tournament before she turns pro. Her dad, Bill, is caddying for her this week. Megha Ganne was born in New Jersey and attends Stanford. She's touted as a star of the future and qualified for the US Women's Open aged just 15. She placed T14 in the 2021 edition of the Major.

STORY OF THE FINAL SO FAR... As for the first half of the final, it had been nip and tuck between Biermann and Ganne over the first 11 holes, with Biermann largely keeping in touch despite falling behind several times. That's when Ganne's class began to shine through though, winning the 12th, 13th and 14th before Biermann stopped the rot. That leaves Biermann some work to do, but there's a lot of golf left to be played at Bandon Dunes.

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL How did Brooke Biermann and Megha Ganne make it to the final? Well, for only the third time in 125 editions of the tournament, both semifinal matches went to extra holes. Eventually, Biermann edged out Lyla Louderbaugh, with Ganne getting the better of Ella Scaysbrook.