Megha Ganne Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer

Megha Ganne has long been touted as a potential star of the future, and at the 2021 US Women’s Open, she introduced her talents to the world with a brilliant performance.

However, she’s had success both before and after that appearance, and is currently one of the biggest names in college golf.

Here are 15 things to know about the Stanford golfer.

Megha Ganne Facts

1. Megha Ganne was born in Long Branch, New Jersey.

2. Her parents, Sudha and Hari, are from India.

3. As a youngster, Ganne played golf, tennis and practised swimming. However, a swimming coach instructor gave her an ultimatum aged 12 and she opted to pursue golf.

4. Megha’s sister, Sirina, also plays the game. Per Sports Illustrated, the pair would regularly hit balls into a net in their parents’ living room and practice putting on a foam green in her mom and dad's bedroom.

5. Megha was a four-time Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalist at Augusta National in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019

6. When she was 15, Ganne qualified for the US Women’s Open, where she missed the cut.

7. Two years later, she qualified for the Major again and held a share of the lead after the opening round. She was T3 going into the final round, before going on to finish T14 and take low amateur honors.

Megha Ganne finished with low amateur honors at the 2021 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She played in the US Women’s Open for the third time at Lancaster Country Club in 2024, but again missed the cut.

9. In 2021, instructor and COO of The First Tee of Metropolitan New York Katie Rudolph told Golf Digest she thinks Ganne will become the world’s best player. She said: “I would tell anyone who would listen for the last 10 years - she’s going to be the best player in the world. She’s had the potential for a long time.”

10. She spent the first part of her life in Port Liberte, and the 14th hole of Liberty National could be seen from her bedroom.

11. In 2021 she signed a deal with Liberty National to have its logo on her bag. It also gave her playing rights and practice privileges at the course.

12. Megha represented the US at the 2021 Junior Solheim Cup and Junior Ryder Cup as well as the 2022 Curtis Cup at Merion. On that occasion, she won three points as the US ran out 15.5-4.5 victors against Great Britain & Ireland.

Megha Ganne played in the 2022 Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. She joined Stanford University in the fall of 2022.

14. Ganne’s maiden collegiate win came at the 2023 Carmel Cup.

15. In 2025, she will make her fifth appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her best finish so far came with a T9 in the 2023 edition.

Megha Ganne Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Long Branch, New Jersey College Stanford University Highest WAGR 8th

Megha Ganne Wins