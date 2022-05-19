PGA Championship Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates

PGA Championship 2022
The second Major of the year is finally here, after the incredible win by Scottie Scheffler at The Masters we head to Oklahoma and Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship.
We will be covering all the action over the four days of tournament play Live, check back as our team of writers keep you up to date with all the latest action.
PGA Championship Leaderboard
LUCKY NUMBER 6?
This is Jordan Spieth's 6th attempt at trying to win the Grand Slam and all four Major titles during his career. Can he do it? Well I have been burned by him before, and as such I am steering clear of making a prediction!
It definitely won't be easy especially because he is playing with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy over the first couple of days. They are off in around an hours time.
OFF WE GO
John Daly, Shaun Micheel and YE Yang, all PGA champions, kick off the tournament. Daly recently got disqualified for not signing his scorecard at a PGA Tour Champions event so he'll be looking to perhaps avoid that in Oklahoma!
HOLE BY HOLE
For those of you unaware of Southern Hills, Golf Digest did an awesome hole by hole video on YouTube which you can watch below. There are some truly funky looking holes out there (the tee shot over the 12th green in particular is crazy), and Gil Hanse and his team have done an unbelievable job on the place.
Hello golf fans the PGA Championship is finally here! I am super excited for this event because I remember next to nothing about the 2007 PGA Championship, also at Southern Hills.
We of course have 156 players in the field which means a two tee start - here are the tee times of course.
Leading us into the early stages of the tournament is Sam Tremlett
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Dan Parker .
Welcome to the live blog for Day 1 of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club.