PGA Championship 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Score and Live Updates: Zalatoris Leads Going Into Moving Day

Refresh

WEATHER FOR ROUND 3 Here is the weather for round 3. Temperature will drop over the final two days and the wind will gust a bit but not as much as yesterday. Looks like there will be birdies to be made out there. (Image credit: PGA Championship)

HATTON NOT HAPPY WITH GREENS Tyrrell Hatton lambasted the greens last night, comparing them to ones an amateur might play. "I mean, we're playing a Major championship, not a monthly medal," Hatton said. "You know, they're bobbling all over the place. It's so hard to hole putts. So you can hit a great putt and they just don't look like going in, which is hard to accept when we're playing in a Major championship." Having not seen one other person complain about the greens it's hard to see his point here.

DAMNING TIGER TWEET I look at this tweet in a positive way that Tiger can still play, but jheeze some guys haven't stepped up in the two 2022 Majors. Tiger, who was in a wheelchair this time last year, made the cut at the first two majors of the year. Here's a list of golfers who did not (including 8 of the current top 18 in the world).Xander KoepkaSpiethBurnsSchefflerCantlayDJSergioBergerOostyMay 20, 2022 See more

LOVE THIS TWEET Hell yeah, love this tweet, especially because he probably spent near 20 bucks for that beer No cell phone. Just a man watching Tiger with a Michelob Ultra. pic.twitter.com/f5uCAwatqWMay 21, 2022 See more

SQUIRREL CAUSES MISCHIEF FOR BLAND Richard Bland missed the cut at 10-over but one of his bogeys was caused thanks to a squirrel. Yes you read that right. I have just seen the video and it really did make me laugh You know it’s not going to be your week when you play a good recovery shot from under the trees & this little fella gets in the way 🐿😄 To top it off. The ball rolls back off the green & don’t get up & down 🤷🏻‍♂️😄 #sumstheweekup pic.twitter.com/fL5BASuJI9May 21, 2022 See more

COURSE SETUP IS AWESOME Been very negative on this blog this morning but let's be more positive. Southern Hills is playing as a very interesting, tricky, engrossing challenge at the moment. Every shot requires thought and it is playing reasonably firm which means the story can only just begin when the ball lands. Listening to on-course audio and conversations between caddies and players just shows how much these guys have to think their way around the course. It is such a joy to watch. Sadly I know all too well that I'll never get to play it!

BIG NAMES MISSING THE WEEKEND Just scrolling through the leaderboard, here are some of the biggest names to miss out on the weekend Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson +6 (I'm not angry, just disappointed here) Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott +7 Corey Conners +9 Patrick Cantlay +11 (Where has this come from?) Daniel Berger +13 (OUCH!)

I SHOULDN'T MAKE MAJOR PICKS Given the delay in golf, I should reflect on how bad I am at making picks for Major Championships. My pre-tournament pick was Scottie Scheffler who he wasn't close and now I think 'of course he was going to come back down to earth eventually'. Anyway, I am refusing to pick Rory for the rest of the week because that is the surest way to jinx him.

TEE TIME NEWS The first thing we bring you is news about tee times. They have been moved back roughly half an hour and instead of 10 minute gaps they are now nine minutes. The reason? Well we got reports it was because of dangerous weather in the area but as soon as we know more we will let you know. (Image credit: PGA of America)

GOOD MORNING I just had a case of deja vu, because I am once again starting the proceedings for this live blog! Today is what is known as moving day as players look to get in position to mount a charge tomorrow. As such there will be lots of jumps and drops up and down the leaderboard, and we will look to update you on everything!