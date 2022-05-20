PGA Championship Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates - Rory Leads, Scheffler Trying To Hunt Him Down

Refresh

HUGE DAY FOR JT Justin Thomas has won a lot on the PGA Tour, including a Major, but his Major record is lacking for someone so good. Undoubtedly he is on the bad side of the draw (late-early) but he shot a sublime three-under yesterday which was comfortably the best round in the late wave. Today is another huge test. In other news Lowry, Koepka and Scott have teed off, each finding the fairway on 10.

WEATHER FOR THE DAY Here is the official weather forecast we've just been given by the PGA; 'Strong, gusty winds of 20-25 gusting to 35-40 mph can be expected through late morning before decreasing mid-day into the afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late afternoon into the evening and become more numerous later tonight as the front slowly moves through the area. Storms could be severe during the evening with strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall.'

BIG GROUPS COMING UP We have some big players teeing off soon as you can see below.

WHAT IS BREHM DOING? I thought players were supposed to ease their way into their rounds but I've just seen Ryan Brehm playing a shot basically on top of what looks to be drainage marker. Clearly he didn't want to take a penalty drop but hits his shot and finds an awkward stance in the back bunker. He then nearly HOLES IT! What a stress free start SICK pic.twitter.com/1elFuWXkYVMay 20, 2022 See more

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER YESTERDAY? A brief discussion from the Golf Monthly team just arose, who was the most disappointing player yesterday? For me it was Patrick Cantlay. Every time I think he is going to contend or at least do something in a Major he produces a high score. Maybe me betting on him is the problem? Elliott said Tiger (which seems harsh right?), Matt said Brooks Koepka and Andy threw in Adam Scott. They are +4, +5 and +7 respectively. Cantlay is +6 On a more positive note, Rickie Fowler shot just one-over!

CARNAGE TO COME I have just seen the tweet below on the greens not getting mowed today because of the strong winds. It seems like the morning wave today is going to have to battle the wind big time and if the 40mph gusts are to be believed, then carnage could ensue. Love it! Notification players just received.High winds (40+ mph gusts!) going to make things VERY interesting today. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/dZYqNfPAtPMay 20, 2022 See more

HELLO ON DAY 2 Hello everyone, good morning, good evening, wherever you are we should be in for a very exciting days play from Oklahoma today. Of course for those of you late to the party, Rory McIlroy is leading by one but there is a long way to go. See what time he is off later today in this tee times list for round 2.