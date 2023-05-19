PGA Championship 2023 Leaderboard, Round 2 Tee Times and Live Updates: Leaders On The Course

Refresh

(Let you into a secret, you are probably not been the only one.) Our bloodhound in chief, Sam Tremlett, has been looking into Eric Cole’s life story – and it’s quite a story.

Yesterday just under 42% off all drives found the fairway, set against this season’s average on the PGA Tour of 59%. Finding the Oak Hill rough could be penal – the average approach out of rough from 150-175 yards ended 58ft from the hole, 15ft further way than the PGA Tour season average.

How round 2 tee times work

The players remain in the same groups as for the first round, and there is again a morning and an afternoon wave with a two-tee start. Those who played in the morning wave yesterday, play in the afternoon one today, and vice versa. Similarly, those who started on the 1st tee yesterday will now start at the 10th and vice versa.

Matters are slightly complicated by some players still having to finish off their first round this morning, notably overnight leader Eric Cole. These golfers all went off at 7am to resume their round from wherever they had left off. (Once the klaxon for the end of play was sounded, players had the option of stopping and marking their ball, or to carry on the hole they were playing, but they could not play one beyond the hole they were on when the klaxon sounded.)

These are the tee times for the morning wave:

7.00am 1st tee Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

7.05am 10th tee Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

7.11am 1st tee Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

7.16am 10th tee Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

7.22am 1st tee Webb Simpson, YE Yang, Danny Willett

7.27am 10th tee Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

7.33am 1st tee Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

7.38am 10th tee Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

7.44am 1st tee Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

7.49am 10th tee Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

7.55am 1st tee Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8.00am 10th tee Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

8.06am 1st tee Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8.11am 10th tee Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

8.17am 1st tee Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

8.22am 10th tee Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

8.28am 1st tee Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8.33am 10th tee Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

8.39am 1st tee Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

8.44am 10th tee Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

8.50am 1st tee Chris Sanger, JJ Spaun, David Micheluzzi

8.55am 10th tee Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

9.01am 1st tee Thomas Detry, JJ Killeen, Matt Wallace

9.06am 10th tee Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

9.12am 1st tee Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

9.17am 10th tee Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor