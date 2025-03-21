LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau: Big Names Dominate As All But Three Of 20 LIV Pros Make The Weekend

It has been an excellent start to the Asian Tour's International Series Macau for many of the 20 LIV golfers in the field, with 17 of them making the cut and four of the top five plying their trade in the PIF-backed league.

The Asian Tour's elevated event marks the third consecutive week of action for most of those involved, with LIV Golf Hong Kong and LIV Golf Singapore occurring earlier in March.

Patrick Reed has enjoyed a best result of T10th so far this term (Hong Kong) but currently leads the International Series Macau by a stroke after two rounds. Reed has fired rounds of 63 and 64 to reach -13 at Macau Golf and Country Club and is on track to score one of the three Open Championship qualifying spots on the table this week.

Breathing down his neck is Torque's Carlos Ortiz after the Mexican followed up his opening 67 with an outstanding nine-under 61 on Friday. Ripper GC's Lucas Herbert is in a share for third with fellow countryman, Travis Smyth after their pair both shot 65-65 to sit at -10.

Sergio Garcia - who won LIV Golf Hong Kong a fortnight ago - is one of three players in fifth after carding a 65 and then a 66 over the first two days. Former LIV man Kieran Vincent is on the same score thanks to a reverse of Garcia's totals.

Patrick Reed has enjoyed success in Asia recently, winning the Hong Kong Open in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Kokrak and Sebastian Munoz make up the two other LIV golfers inside the top-10. Both players are on eight-under and just five back of Reed at the halfway mark.

RangeGoats' Peter Uihlein was only one shot off the lead after round one thanks to a 64 but stuttered somewhat on Friday and is now down in T20th following a one-over-par round of 71. Caleb Surratt is another in the large group on five-under along with former LIV player, Jed Morgan after the Legion XIII man responded to a disappointing 72 on Thursday with a brilliant seven-under 63.

Adrian Meronk and Abraham Ancer are on four-under after two days, one stroke ahead of Graeme McDowell, David Puig, Anirban Lahiri and Matt Jones in packed midfield. Yubin Jang and John Catlin have each recorded over-par rounds during the first two days to sit in a share of 50th on two-under.

Among the sizeable crop of pros to make the cut by one shot were LIV Golf reserve player, Wade Ormsby and former GoodGoodGolf star, Luke Kwon. In both player's cases, they made birdie at the 36th hole to secure weekend tee times.

Content creator and touring pro, Luke Kwon (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the flip side, HyFlyers' Andy Ogletree missed the cut by the barest of margins after carding a one-over round on Friday. Three bogeys and two birdies meant the American ended at level par and missed out on any prize money.

It was not such a close call for Fireballs GC's Luis Masaveu, however, with the Spanish rookie firing a four-over total after rounds of 71 and 73. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim was the lowest LIV Golf finisher in a tie for 135th thanks to an eight-over total and scores of 73 and 75.

Below is the LIV Golf leaderboard through two rounds of the Asian Tour's International Series Macau.

LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau

1st (-13) Patrick Reed

Carlos Ortiz T3rd (-10) Lucas Herbert

Sergio Garcia T8th (-8) Jason Kokrak

Sebastian Munoz T20th (-5) Peter Uihlein

Caleb Surratt T32nd (-4) Adrian Meronk

Abraham Ancer T38th (-3) Graeme McDowell

Matt Jones T51st (-2) Yubin Jang

John Catlin T62nd (-1) Wade Ormsby*

Andy Ogletree MC (+4) Luis Masaveu

*Reserve player for LIV Golf League