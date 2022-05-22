Social Media Reacts To Mito Pereira's PGA Championship Heartbreak

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf, it is a cruel, cruel game and, at the PGA Championship, that proved to be the case, with Mito Pereira producing a double bogey at the very last hole to miss out on a playoff and an opportunity to secure the biggest title of his career.

Standing on the 18th tee box, the Chilean had been one shot ahead of the American duo of Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. However, after finding the water with his drive, the 27-year-old failed to get up-and-down, as a double-bogey six meant he missed out on a playoff place and a chance to not only secure his first PGA Tour title, but also a Major opportunity as well.

Understandably, social media was sympathetic towards the Chilean, with many voicing sympathy for Pereira, who had just lost the biggest title of his career. Check out the responses below.

Where it all went wrong for Mito Pereira.. 18th tee shot ➡️ Into the water 💦#PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/3xmRpPUd9wMay 22, 2022 See more

OH MY GODMay 22, 2022 See more

“You have so much pressure in your body you don’t even know what you’re doing.” Mito Pereira able to laugh off (at least publicly) an all-time tough loss. Incredible moment. Props to him for even talking about it. pic.twitter.com/B2Y0qRe2TSMay 22, 2022 See more

Noooo, Mito 😢May 22, 2022 See more

All class from Mito there at the end. Respect.May 22, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/FNiwr1gcHPMay 22, 2022 See more

Oh, man... sinking in... #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/w7ThcMxBSGMay 22, 2022 See more

Watching golf is crazy… you want something bad to happen and then when it does it you instantly regret wanting it in the first place! 🤷🏻‍♂️ Wtf …May 22, 2022 See more

I feel terrible for Mito Pereira. All he had to do was stay out the drink and make par on the 18th hole to win the PGA Championship. But he hit it in the water and double bogeyed 18 and fell out of contention. Now there's a 3-hole playoff that he's not in to decide the winner.May 22, 2022 See more

You hate to see anyone blow it at the end but this Willy Zilly/JT playoff is about to be so good👀May 22, 2022 See more

Gutted for Mito Pereira. He played brilliantly and just had a bad hole at the worst possible moment.May 22, 2022 See more

Pereira simultaneously made this exponentially more exciting to watch, yet really, really hard to watch.May 22, 2022 See more

Mito Pereira not only speaks on live TV after that brutal finish, but smiles and laughs. He earned a lot of fans today.May 22, 2022 See more

18th hole blow up for Mito, you hate to see it. Major pressure is real and it’s spectacular.May 22, 2022 See more

Jesus that was a tough watch, feel sorry for Mito Pereira. ⛳ LFG JT. #PGAChampionship2022May 22, 2022 See more

Gutted for Mito - hate to see anyone finish that way. He played major-winning golf for 71 holes. 71 holes! One final par does it. That's the thin line with this stuff. Play like a champion for 98.6 percent of the tournament and it's not good enough.May 22, 2022 See more

Oh Mito Pereira, oh boy oh boy. Inches from a two shot lead on 17 then 💔 on the last. Golf is a cruel mistress at times #USPGAMay 22, 2022 See more

Never heard of Mito Pereira before this week and today I’m so gutted for him. Shades of Van de Velde. Hope he can bounce back. Think he will. #PGAChampionship2022May 22, 2022 See more

Jean van de Velde moment for poor Mito Pereira 💦 pic.twitter.com/aCPQnxP4JPMay 22, 2022 See more

So many different emotions watching this.May 22, 2022 See more

This is why golf is the worst. 71 amazing holes played and one bad swing cost him the entire tournament. But also why it’s so incredible to watch because you never know what’s going to happenMay 22, 2022 See more

I don't watch much golf. But man, have to feel for Mito Pereira. That was just BRUTAL.May 22, 2022 See more

But really. Poor Mito. Gutted for him. He seems like a lovely lad and im sure this is just the start of a great careerMay 22, 2022 See more

Joaquin Niemann is all of us watching Mito Pereira on 18 rn pic.twitter.com/mThvZNwrZKMay 22, 2022 See more