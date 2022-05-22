Social Media Reacts To Mito Pereira's PGA Championship Heartbreak

Check out how social media reacted to Mito Pereira's costly double bogey at the 72nd hole

Mito Pereira walks off the 18th
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Golf, it is a cruel, cruel game and, at the PGA Championship, that proved to be the case, with Mito Pereira producing a double bogey at the very last hole to miss out on a playoff and an opportunity to secure the biggest title of his career.  

Standing on the 18th tee box, the Chilean had been one shot ahead of the American duo of Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas. However, after finding the water with his drive, the 27-year-old failed to get up-and-down, as a double-bogey six meant he missed out on a playoff place and a chance to not only secure his first PGA Tour title, but also a Major opportunity as well.

Understandably, social media was sympathetic towards the Chilean, with many voicing sympathy for Pereira, who had just lost the biggest title of his career. Check out the responses below.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

