Carlos Ortiz 'Overjoyed' To Earn Open Championship Spot After Pulling Away From LIV Rivals During International Series Macau Victory
The Mexican finished with a blistering six-under 64 to earn his second Asian Tour prize and clinch a spot at the 153rd Open Championship
Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz said he was "overjoyed" to have earned a spot at The Open Championship later this summer thanks to his three-shot victory at the International Series Macau on Sunday.
Ortiz was level with Patrick Reed heading into the final round but closed his week out with a brilliant six-under 64 to surge past the 4Aces man and reach 22-under, consequently landing a second Asian Tour title following his International Series Oman triumph last season.
Speaking afterwards, the Mexican said: "It was a good week. I think I did a good job of putting the ball in play, that’s important on this golf course. I think I drove it really well. I took advantage of the par fives and some of the short par fours, and I think that’s important on this golf course.
“I think most of the trouble is from the tee, so once you put the driver in play, it opens up from there. So, I think I did a good job from there. I didn’t take full advantage of all those great drives, but I mean I took advantage enough. I am overjoyed to be heading to The Open.”
The elevated Asian Tour event was the latest global stop in the Open Qualifying Series, a group of tournaments which offers chances for worldwide players to tee it up in one of the four Majors, and offered up three places for Royal Portrush.
A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour)
A photo posted by on
Given it remains difficult for LIV players to access the world's biggest championships - despite recent passages opening up into the Open and US Open - there was a healthy number of pros from the 54-hole league in the field at Macau Golf and Country Club.
After 17 of the 20 who started made it through to the weekend, three LIV players locked out the podium with each collecting a guaranteed Major start in July.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Ortiz is set to play at The Open for only the second time in his career while Reed should make his 10th appearance at golf's oldest Major. Jason Kokrak was the final man to seal an Open berth and is due for a fifth attempt at winning the Claret Jug.
Speaking afterwards, a disappointed Reed said: “A little frustrating. I didn’t make many putts. Had the case of lip outs for two days. So that’s unfortunate. When you do something like that, it’s just hard to win golf tournaments.
“Put myself in position, and yeah, I hit the ball plenty well enough. 16 greens today, had a decent amount of looks, just, you know, just lipping out and burning edges.
“So, you know, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get the win. But, you know, anytime you can play bogey free on Sundays, always positive, you know, really. To go and finish solo second, get at spot in The Open, yeah, it means a lot.”
Although Reed came up short via his final round 67 (-3), the 2018 Masters champion was three strokes clear of Kokrak in third on 16-under so was never in any real danger of missing out on a superb consolation prize.
Kokrak almost had his opportunity snatched away, however, with Sergio Garcia missing a three-foot birdie putt on his final hole which would have taken the Spaniard into a share of third. Had the short putt dropped, Garcia would have been the final man in as a result of his higher world ranking.
In the end, the 2017 Masters champion finished on -15 in solo fourth. Canadian Richard T. Lee was a shot further back in fifth while Adrian Meronk ended T6th on 13-under. Lucas Herbert was T8th (-12) and Peter Uihlein finished T10th (-11).
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series Macau
- 1st (-22) Carlos Ortiz
- 2nd (-19) Patrick Reed
- 3rd (-16) Jason Kokrak
- 4th (-15) Sergio Garcia
- T6th (-13) Adrian Meronk
- T8th (-12) Lucas Herbert
- T10th (-11) Peter Uihlein
- T14th (-10) Abraham Ancer
- T14th (-10) Sebastian Munoz
- T26th (-6) John Catlin
- T40th (-4) David Puig
- T40th (-4) Graeme McDowell
- T40th (-4) Anirban Lahiri
- T48th (-3) Yubin Jang
- T48th (-3) Wade Ormsby
- T58th (-1) Matt Jones
- T61st (E) Caleb Surratt
- MC (E) Andy Ogletree
- MC (+4) Luis Masaveau
- MC (+8) Anthony Kim
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
YouTuber Luke Kwon Makes Asian Tour Cut On The Number After Dramatic Run To The Line
The former Good Good member looked to be missing out on weekend golf at the International Series Macau prior to a late birdie blast coming home...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau - Open Spots Up For Grabs As Multiple LIV Pros In Contention Going Into Final Day
After a busy Moving Day at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of LIV golfers are in contention for the victory and a potential spot at The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
'If We Want To Figure Out Why The Game Of Golf Is Not Back Together, Go Ask Those Guys' - Scottie Scheffler Insists LIV Golfers To Blame For Golf's Big Divide
Scottie Scheffler reiterated his stance that LIV golfers were to blame for the continued split in men's pro golf, while insisting the PGA Tour still had a better standard
By Paul Higham Published
-
International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Singapore Title
The Chilean won his second LIV Golf event of the season thanks to a bogey-free 65 on Sunday in Singapore
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jon Rahm Equals Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Record After Strong Start In Singapore
The Legion XIII captain matched Bryson DeChambeau's record for consecutive scores under-par in the second round of LIV Golf Singapore
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Think It’s Dead, I Think The Other Side Is Gone’ - Lee Trevino Gives Take On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide And Calls For Players And Caddies To Speed Up
Lee Trevino was full of praise for the PGA Tour and its immediate future, as he believes that a deal with the Saudi PIF may not come at all
By Paul Higham Published