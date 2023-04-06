LIV Golf's Kevin Na Withdraws From 2023 Masters
The five-time PGA Tour winner withdrew after his opening nine at Augusta National
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Kevin Na is out of the 87th Masters, with the American heading home after his opening nine of the 2023 tournament due to illness.
The LIV Golf player opened up with a double bogey and was four-over-par after nine completed holes before withdrawing.
"Due to illness, Kevin Na has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing nine holes of his first round," a bulletin from The Masters confirmed.
Na was playing in a two ball with 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, with the Canadian having to continue alone on the back nine at Augusta National. Weir could join Jose Maria Olazabal and Cameron Champ tomorrow, who are also a two ball for the first two rounds.
The Iron Heads GC captain was making his 12th Masters appearance this week but it remains to be seen whether he can get back into the event next year. With LIV not currently offering world ranking points, the five-time PGA Tour winner and current World No.96 may struggle to qualify for The Masters in the coming years.
"It's a beautiful golf course. I love coming here. Obviously it's a special place," Na said earlier in the week.
"I feel like you really need a good short game out here, and that's my strength of my game. I know where to miss it and what angles to play with the chipping and putting. I feel like even though I don't hit it as far, around the greens is kind of an equalizer for me out here.
"I was telling Kenny, my caddie, saying that it feels like it's been longer than a year since I've been here. I think part of the reason why is I haven't seen some of my friends that play on a different Tour, and I haven't seen everybody in a long period of time. Maybe that's the reason why.
"But I think I've played, what, four events, three LIV events and one Asian Tour event leading up to this week. I like it. I've got three kids at home, get to spend more time with the family. My family is here this week. We're going to enjoy the par-3 contest, and that's the highlight of the week for them. It's been great."
Na's withdrawal leaves 17 LIV players in the field.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
The Amateur Who Holds 16 Masters Records
Charles Coe amassed a huge number of records across a 22-year span between 1949 and 1971
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'A Day Tinged With Sadness' - McGinley On DP World Tour Verdict
Speaking on Sky Sports, McGinley explained that 'The (DP World) Tour have got to protect their business'
By Matt Cradock • Published