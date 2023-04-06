LIV Golf's Kevin Na Withdraws From 2023 Masters

Kevin Na is out of the 87th Masters, with the American heading home after his opening nine of the 2023 tournament due to illness.

The LIV Golf player opened up with a double bogey and was four-over-par after nine completed holes before withdrawing.

"Due to illness, Kevin Na has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing nine holes of his first round," a bulletin from The Masters confirmed.

Na was playing in a two ball with 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, with the Canadian having to continue alone on the back nine at Augusta National. Weir could join Jose Maria Olazabal and Cameron Champ tomorrow, who are also a two ball for the first two rounds.

The Iron Heads GC captain was making his 12th Masters appearance this week but it remains to be seen whether he can get back into the event next year. With LIV not currently offering world ranking points, the five-time PGA Tour winner and current World No.96 may struggle to qualify for The Masters in the coming years.

"It's a beautiful golf course. I love coming here. Obviously it's a special place," Na said earlier in the week.

"I feel like you really need a good short game out here, and that's my strength of my game. I know where to miss it and what angles to play with the chipping and putting. I feel like even though I don't hit it as far, around the greens is kind of an equalizer for me out here.

"I was telling Kenny, my caddie, saying that it feels like it's been longer than a year since I've been here. I think part of the reason why is I haven't seen some of my friends that play on a different Tour, and I haven't seen everybody in a long period of time. Maybe that's the reason why.

"But I think I've played, what, four events, three LIV events and one Asian Tour event leading up to this week. I like it. I've got three kids at home, get to spend more time with the family. My family is here this week. We're going to enjoy the par-3 contest, and that's the highlight of the week for them. It's been great."

Na's withdrawal leaves 17 LIV players in the field.