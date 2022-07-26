LIV Golf Teams - Bedminster Invitational Line-Ups Confirmed

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The teams have been revealed for the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Bedminster, New Jersey.

After the all-South African Stinger GC took the $1.5m first prize in the inaugural tournament at London's Centurion Club, and Dustin Johnson's all-American 4 Aces GC won in Pumpkin Ridge last time out, those two teams remain unchanged for this week's tournament. Elsewhere, though, there have been plenty of changes, in some cases to accommodate LIV Golf newcomers Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III, who were revealed as the latest signings last week, alongside another new player, Paul Casey.

One of the big changes sees Casey and Howell III join Crushers GC alongside captain Bryson DeChambeau and Shaun Norris. Another significant change sees Lee Westwood's Majesticks GC joined by new man Stenson alongside regulars Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield. Kokrak, meanwhile, teams up with captain Brooks Koepka, his brother Chase and Richard Bland as Smash GC aim for an improvement on their sixth-place finish in Portland.

Justin Harding returns to Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers following his brief defection to Crushers GC in Portland. Matthew Wolff and Bernd Wiesberger remain on the team. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC remains unchanged, with the Spaniard captaining Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra as they look to improve on their third-place finish at Pumpkin Ridge.

Hudson Swafford. Peter Uihlein, Turk Pettit and James Piot make up the all-American Niblicks GC, while there's now an all-Australian team, with Punch GC captained by Wade Ormsby alongside Travis Smyth, Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan. Martin Kaymer retains the captaincy of Cleeks GC, but he has three new faces alongside him - Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter and David Puig.

Scott Vincent joins Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC, alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, while the all-Japanese Torque GC sees Hideto Tanihara captain Jinichiro Kozuma, Yuki Inamori and Ryosuke Kinoshita.

Below is the full list of the teams and players for the Bedminster event.

LIV Golf Teams - Bedminster