LIV Golf Teams - Bedminster Invitational Line-Ups Confirmed
The 12 four-man teams have been confirmed for the third LIV Golf Invitational Series event in New Jersey
The teams have been revealed for the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Bedminster, New Jersey.
After the all-South African Stinger GC took the $1.5m first prize in the inaugural tournament at London's Centurion Club, and Dustin Johnson's all-American 4 Aces GC won in Pumpkin Ridge last time out, those two teams remain unchanged for this week's tournament. Elsewhere, though, there have been plenty of changes, in some cases to accommodate LIV Golf newcomers Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III, who were revealed as the latest signings last week, alongside another new player, Paul Casey.
One of the big changes sees Casey and Howell III join Crushers GC alongside captain Bryson DeChambeau and Shaun Norris. Another significant change sees Lee Westwood's Majesticks GC joined by new man Stenson alongside regulars Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield. Kokrak, meanwhile, teams up with captain Brooks Koepka, his brother Chase and Richard Bland as Smash GC aim for an improvement on their sixth-place finish in Portland.
Justin Harding returns to Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers following his brief defection to Crushers GC in Portland. Matthew Wolff and Bernd Wiesberger remain on the team. Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC remains unchanged, with the Spaniard captaining Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Eugenio Chacarra as they look to improve on their third-place finish at Pumpkin Ridge.
Hudson Swafford. Peter Uihlein, Turk Pettit and James Piot make up the all-American Niblicks GC, while there's now an all-Australian team, with Punch GC captained by Wade Ormsby alongside Travis Smyth, Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan. Martin Kaymer retains the captaincy of Cleeks GC, but he has three new faces alongside him - Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter and David Puig.
Scott Vincent joins Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC, alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, while the all-Japanese Torque GC sees Hideto Tanihara captain Jinichiro Kozuma, Yuki Inamori and Ryosuke Kinoshita.
Below is the full list of the teams and players for the Bedminster event.
LIV Golf Teams - Bedminster
- 4Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez
- Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Justin Harding
- Punch GC - Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan
- Clerks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig (am}
- Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent
- Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka
- Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris
- Majesticks GC - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
- Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis
- Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
- Niblicks GC - Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Pettit
- Torque GC - Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
