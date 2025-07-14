Open Weather Forecast 2025: Early Portrush Outlook

The 153rd edition of the Open Championship will take place for the third time this week at Royal Portrush.

Located at the top of Northern Ireland, the links course will provide testing conditions for the 156-man field all week long.

There will be no two players more motivated than home-grown heroes Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in the urge to lift the claret jug this week.

After weather affected Majors already this year, how is the forecast shaping up this week at Portrush?

Open Weather Forecast

Unfortunately, it is not overly positive news regarding the weather forecast for this year's Open, repeating the trend seen across all four Majors this year.

Rain will be at its heaviest on Monday with constant spells of showers and possible thunderstorms expected.

This is set to continue on Tuesday too, although not as severe, with Wednesday looking more positive and drier.

However, for the Championship, changeable conditions are expected throughout. Bursts of showers or spells of rain are likely, perhaps heavy at times, although some fine and drier interludes are also expected. If you are heading to Portrush, make sure you pack for all occasions.

Luckily, the winds will generally be light to moderate but could become variable at times.

Temperatures will be slightly above average, hovering around the 64F degree mark.

Open Weather Forecast: Day-By-Day Outlook

Monday: Brief morning showers, with more cloud than sunshine expected throughout the day and night; Low: 55F; High: 69F; Wind: S 13 mph

Portrush Sunrise And Sunset Times