Open Weather Forecast 2025: Early Portrush Outlook
Royal Portrush will play host to the 153rd Open Championship this week, marking the third time it has hosted the Major, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
Located at the top of Northern Ireland, the links course will provide testing conditions for the 156-man field all week long.
There will be no two players more motivated than home-grown heroes Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in the urge to lift the claret jug this week.
After weather affected Majors already this year, how is the forecast shaping up this week at Portrush?
Open Weather Forecast
Unfortunately, it is not overly positive news regarding the weather forecast for this year's Open, repeating the trend seen across all four Majors this year.
Rain will be at its heaviest on Monday with constant spells of showers and possible thunderstorms expected.
This is set to continue on Tuesday too, although not as severe, with Wednesday looking more positive and drier.
However, for the Championship, changeable conditions are expected throughout. Bursts of showers or spells of rain are likely, perhaps heavy at times, although some fine and drier interludes are also expected. If you are heading to Portrush, make sure you pack for all occasions.
Luckily, the winds will generally be light to moderate but could become variable at times.
Temperatures will be slightly above average, hovering around the 64F degree mark.
Open Weather Forecast: Day-By-Day Outlook
- Monday: Brief morning showers, with more cloud than sunshine expected throughout the day and night; Low: 55F; High: 69F; Wind: S 13 mph
- Tuesday: Showers or a longer spell of rain in the morning and early afternoon, perhaps heavy at times and a small chance of thunder. Fine, dry and clear overnight; Low: 52F; High: 64F; Wind: N 25 mph
- Wednesday: Clear, dry and sunny spells throughout the day, with cloud and possible drizzle during the night; Low: 58F; High: 68F; Wind: N 7 mph
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy throughout the day and evening with the possibility of a few showers throughout; Low: 60F; High: 70F; Wind: SSW 9 mph
- Friday: Sunny spells mixed with variable cloud throughout the day; Low: 57F; High: 68F; Wind: W 7 mph
- Saturday: Periods of rain during the day that is expected to continue into the evening, with constant cloud cover; Low: 57F; High: 70F; Wind: SW 10 mph
- Sunday: Cloudy throughout, with periods of rain in the morning, followed by spells of showers in the afternoon and evening; Low: 56F; High: 69F; SW 9 mph
Portrush Sunrise And Sunset Times
- 5:09am - 9:56pm
