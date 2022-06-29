How Can I Play Pumpkin Ridge?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon has hosted several prominent tournaments since opening in 1992, including the 1996 US Amateur, where Tiger Woods won his third consecutive title before turning pro.

It was also the host venue of the 1997 US Women’s Open, and held the LPGA Tour’s Safeway Classic between 2009 and 2012. However, it’s as the host of the second LIV Golf Invitational Series event that it’s really shot to prominence.

The club has two courses, Witch Hollow and Ghost Creek, and the Saudi-backed Series makes use of both, with six from the former and 12 from the latter. As for what the courses offer, both were designed by Bob Cup, and boast undulating tree-lined fairways and smooth greens in the shadow of the Cascade Mountains. Ash, fir and maple trees are prominent throughout, while there are also plenty of lakes, ponds and streams to give players plenty to think about.

If you’d like to experience Pumpkin Ridge, Ghost Creek is the easiest of the two courses to arrange a round on as it's open to the public. Tee times can be booked via the club’s website, with green fees ranging between $116 and $150 for two players. Another option is to purchase a Pumpkin Pass, which entitles holders to one free round and additional rounds between $35 and $90 depending on the times of day or year you play.

It’s considerably more difficult to play the private Witch Hollow. Initiation fees are reportedly between around $25,000 and $42,000. However, the club website states there are “a variety of affordable membership options," and anyone who does become a member is also entitled to play at Ghost Creek.

Who Owns Pumpkin Ridge? Texas-based Escalante Golf acquired the course in October 2015. The group also owns another host venue for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, The International near Boston.