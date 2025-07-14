Open Practice Tee Times: Portrush Pairings For Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
Find out which players are out and when for the second day of practice at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
The 153rd edition of the Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for a third time this week.
The fourth men's Major of the year will be subject to testing conditions around the course located right at the head of Northern Ireland, with preparations over the next few days crucial.
Here are the tee times for the last three practice days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
US Open Practice Tee Times: Monday (BST)
- Tee 1, 10.00am, Ryggs Johnston, Justin Walters, Shaun Norris
- Tee 1, 10.12am, Elvis Smylie, Matteo Manassero
- Tee 10, 10.12am, Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon
- Tee 1, 10.24am, Filip Jakubcik (a), Connor Graham (a), Justin Hastings (a)
- Tee 1, 10.36am, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay
- Tee 10, 10.36am, Nathan Kimsey
- Tee 1, 10.48am, Scottie Scheffler, Curtis Knipes, Bryan Newman (a), Sebastian Cave (a)
- Tee 1, 11.00am, Richard Teder (a)
- Tee 10, 11.00am, Daniel Van Tonder
- Tee 1, 11.12am, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Peake, Dylan Naidoo
- Tee 1, 11.24am, Shugo Imahira, Takumi Kanaya, Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee 1, 11.36am, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Cameron Young
- Tee 10, 11.36am, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
- Tee 1, 11.48am, OJ Farrell, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tee 10, 11.48am, Tony Finau, Riki Kawamoto
- Tee 1, 12.36pm, Jordan Smith, Jacob Skov Olesen, Matthew Jordan
- Tee 10, 12.36am, Max Greyserman, Matt McCarty, Xander Schauffele, Ryggs Johnston
- Tee 1, 12.48pm, Curtis Luck, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston
- Tee 10, 12.48pm, Matteo Manassero, Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im
- Tee 1, 1.00pm, Patrick Reed, Adrien Saddier
- Tee 10, 1.00pm, Filip Jakubcik (a), Connor Graham (a), Justin Hastings (a)
- Tee 10, 1.12pm, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
- Tee 1, 1.24pm, Oliver Lindell
- Tee 10, 1.24pm, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Daniel Young, Bryan Newman (a)
- Tee 1, 1.36pm, Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Folwer, Ethan Fang (a)
- Tee 10, 1.36pm, Richard Teder (a)
- Tee 10, 1.48pm, Byeong Hun An, Younghan Song, Sampson Zheng, Michael Kim
- Tee 1, 2.00pm, Thriston Lawrence
- Tee 10, 2.00pm, Romain Langasque, Antoine Rozner, Shugo Imahira, Takumi Kanaya
- Tee 10, 2.12pm, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Cameron Young
- Tee 10, 2.24pm, OJ Farrell, Maverick, McNealy, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tee 1, 3.00pm, Francesco Molinari, Frazer Jones (a), John Axelsen, Nico Echavarria
- Tee 10, 3.12pm, Rikuya Hoshino
- Tee 1, 3.24pm, George Bloor
- Tee 10, 3.24pm, Curtis Luck, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston
- Tee 10, 3.36pm, Lucas Herbert
- Tee 10, 3.48pm, Jesper Sandborg, Jesper Svensson
- Tee 10, 4.00pm, Oliver Lindell
- Tee 10, 4.36pm, Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrnece
- Tee 10, 5.36pm, Francesco Molinari, Frazer Jones (a), Nico Echavarria
US Open Practice Tee Times: Tuesday (BST)
- Tee 1, 7.24am, Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Darren Fichardt
- Tee 1, 7.36am, Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas, Harris English, Michael Kim
- Tee 1, 7.48am, Jacob Skov Olesen
- Tee 1, 8.00am, Ryan Fox, Sebastian Cave (a), Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier
- Tee 1, 8.12am, Martin Couvra, Romain Langasque, Antoine Rozner, Matthieu Pavon
- Tee 1, 8.24am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
- Tee 1, 8.36am, Byeong Hun An, K J Choi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tee 1, 8.48am, Chris Kirk, JT Poston, Sepp Straka, Adrien Saddier
- Tee 1, 9.00am, Scottie Scheffler, Sampson Zheng, OJ Farrell, Richard Teder (a)
- Tee 1, 9.12am, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele, Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy
- Tee 10, 9.36am, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- Tee 10, 9.48am, Jesper Sandborg, Lucas Glover, Takumi Kanaya
- Tee 1, 10.00am, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tee 10, 10.00am, Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Darren Fichardt
- Tee 1, 10.12am, Sungjae Im, Kevin Yu
- Tee 10, 10.12am, Dylan Naidoo, Bud Cauley Justin Thomas, Harris English
- Tee 1, 10.24am, Riki Kawamoto
- Tee 10, 10.24am, Patrick Reed, Jacob Skov Olesen, Shaun Norris
- Tee 1 , 10.36am, Julien Guerrier
- Tee 10, 10.36m, Ryan Fox, Sebastian Cave (a), Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier
- Tee 1, 10.48am, Oliver Lindell
- Tee 10, 10.48am, Martin Couvra, Romain Langasque, John Parry
- Tee 1, 11.00am, Justin Leonard
- Tee 10, 11.00am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
- Tee 1, 11.12am, Tony Finau, Ryggs Johnston, JJ Spaun
- Tee 10, 11.12am, Bryan Newman (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Russell Henley
- Tee 10, 11.24am, Adrien Saddier, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- Tee 10, 11.36am, Sampson Zheng, OJ Farrell
- Tee 1, 11.48am, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Adam (a), Daniel Young, Connor Graham (a)
- Tee 10, 11.48am, Francesco Molinari, Matteo Manassero
- Tee 1, 12.36pm, Max Greyserman
- Tee 10, 12.36pm, Jordan Smith, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Curtis Knipes
- Tee 1, 12.48pm, John Catlin
- Tee 1, 1.00pm, Younghan Song, Si Woo Kim
- Tee 10, 1.00pm, Riki Kawamoto
- Tee 1, 1.12pm, Curtis Luck, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Tee 10, 1.12pm, Julien Guerrier
- Tee 1, 1.24pm, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Angel Hidalgo
- Tee 10, 1.24pm, Oliver Lindell
- Tee 1, 1.36pm, Rikuya Hoshino
- Tee 10, 1.36pm, Justin Leonard
- Tee 10, 1.48pm, Jason Day, Chris Gotterup
- Tee 1, 2.00pm, Daniel Van Tonder, Thriston Lawrence
- Tee 10, 2.00pm, Marco Penge, George Bloor
- Tee 10, 2.12pm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Elvis Smylie
- Tee 10, 2.24pm, Lee Westwood, Frazer Jones (a)
- Tee 10, 3.12pm, Nathan Kimsey
- Tee 10, 3.24pm, John Catlin
- Tee 10, 3.36pm, Younghan Song, Si Woo Kim
- Tee 10, 3.48pm, Curtis Luck, Jesper Svensson
- Tee 10, 4.00pm, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Angel Hidalgo
- Tee 10, 4.36pm, Daniel Van Tonder
US Open Practice Tee Times: Wednesday (BST)
- Tee 1, 7.00am, Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy
- Tee 1, 7.48am, Daniel Van Tonder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tee 1, 8.00am, Nathan Kimsey
- Tee 1, 8.12am, Younghan Song,
- Tee 1, 8.24am, Max Greyserman
- Tee 1, 8.36am, Justin Leonard, Bud Cauley
- Tee 1, 9.00am, Dylan Naidoo
- Tee 1, 9.12am, Matt Fitzpatrick, Frazer Jones (a), Justin Rose, Marco Penge
- Tee 10, 9.36am, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen, Xander Schauffele, Sampson Zheng
- Tee 10, 9.48am, Mikiya Akutsu
- Tee 1, 10.00am, Antoine Rozner, Oliver Lindell, Julien Guerrier, Takumi Kanaya
- Tee 10, 10.00am, Matthieu Pavon, Adrien Saddier, Takumi Kanaya
- Tee 1, 10.12am, Ryan Peake, Lucas Herbert, Henrik Stensen
- Tee 10, 10.12am, Scottie Scheffler, Martin Couvra, George Bloor, Curtis Knipes
- Tee 1, 10.24am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
- Tee 10, 10.24am, Daniel Van Tonder
- Tee 1, 10.36am, Jordan Smith
- Tee 10, 10.36am, Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox
- Tee 1, 10.48am, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- Tee 10, 10.48am, Younghan Song
- Tee 10, 10.00am, Rikuya Hoshino
- Tee 1, 11.12am, Lee Westwood, Bryan Newman (a)
- Tee 10, 11.12am, Justin Leonard, John Catlin
- Tee 10, 11.24am, Jacob Skov Olesen
- Tee 10, 11.36am, Matt McCarty, JJ Spaun
- Tee 10, 11.48am, Justin Rose, Ryggs Johnston
- Tee 1, 12.36pm, Jason Day, John Parry
- Tee 10, 12.36pm, Thriston Lawrence
- Tee 10, 12.48pm, Richard Teder (a)
- Tee 1, 1.00pm, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tee 10, 1.00pm, Romain Langasque
- Tee 1, 1.12pm, Jesper Sandborg
- Tee 10, 1.12pm, Jordan Smith
- Tee 10, 1.24pm, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston
- Tee 10, 1.36pm, OJ Farrell
- Tee 10, 1.48pm, Lee Westwood
- Tee 1, 2.00pm, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- Tee 10, 2.12pm, Francesco Molinari, Matteo Manassero
- Tee 10, 3.36pm, Sadom Kaewkanjana
