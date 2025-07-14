Open Practice Tee Times: Portrush Pairings For Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

The 153rd edition of the Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for a third time this week.

The fourth men's Major of the year will be subject to testing conditions around the course located right at the head of Northern Ireland, with preparations over the next few days crucial.

Here are the tee times for the last three practice days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

US Open Practice Tee Times: Monday (BST)

Tee 1, 10.00am, Ryggs Johnston, Justin Walters, Shaun Norris

Tee 1, 10.12am, Elvis Smylie, Matteo Manassero

Tee 10, 10.12am, Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 1, 10.24am, Filip Jakubcik (a), Connor Graham (a), Justin Hastings (a)

Tee 1, 10.36am, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay

Tee 10, 10.36am, Nathan Kimsey

Tee 1, 10.48am, Scottie Scheffler, Curtis Knipes, Bryan Newman (a), Sebastian Cave (a)

Tee 1, 11.00am, Richard Teder (a)

Tee 10, 11.00am, Daniel Van Tonder

Tee 1, 11.12am, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Peake, Dylan Naidoo

Tee 1, 11.24am, Shugo Imahira, Takumi Kanaya, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee 1, 11.36am, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

Tee 10, 11.36am, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

Tee 1, 11.48am, OJ Farrell, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tee 10, 11.48am, Tony Finau, Riki Kawamoto

Tee 1, 12.36pm, Jordan Smith, Jacob Skov Olesen, Matthew Jordan

Tee 10, 12.36am, Max Greyserman, Matt McCarty, Xander Schauffele, Ryggs Johnston

Tee 1, 12.48pm, Curtis Luck, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston

Tee 10, 12.48pm, Matteo Manassero, Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

Tee 1, 1.00pm, Patrick Reed, Adrien Saddier

Tee 10, 1.00pm, Filip Jakubcik (a), Connor Graham (a), Justin Hastings (a)

Tee 10, 1.12pm, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

Tee 1, 1.24pm, Oliver Lindell

Tee 10, 1.24pm, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Daniel Young, Bryan Newman (a)

Tee 1, 1.36pm, Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Folwer, Ethan Fang (a)

Tee 10, 1.36pm, Richard Teder (a)

Tee 10, 1.48pm, Byeong Hun An, Younghan Song, Sampson Zheng, Michael Kim

Tee 1, 2.00pm, Thriston Lawrence

Tee 10, 2.00pm, Romain Langasque, Antoine Rozner, Shugo Imahira, Takumi Kanaya

Tee 10, 2.12pm, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Cameron Young

Tee 10, 2.24pm, OJ Farrell, Maverick, McNealy, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tee 1, 3.00pm, Francesco Molinari, Frazer Jones (a), John Axelsen, Nico Echavarria

Tee 10, 3.12pm, Rikuya Hoshino

Tee 1, 3.24pm, George Bloor

Tee 10, 3.24pm, Curtis Luck, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston

Tee 10, 3.36pm, Lucas Herbert

Tee 10, 3.48pm, Jesper Sandborg, Jesper Svensson

Tee 10, 4.00pm, Oliver Lindell

Tee 10, 4.36pm, Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrnece

Tee 10, 5.36pm, Francesco Molinari, Frazer Jones (a), Nico Echavarria

US Open Practice Tee Times: Tuesday (BST)

Tee 1, 7.24am, Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Darren Fichardt

Tee 1, 7.36am, Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas, Harris English, Michael Kim

Tee 1, 7.48am, Jacob Skov Olesen

Tee 1, 8.00am, Ryan Fox, Sebastian Cave (a), Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier

Tee 1, 8.12am, Martin Couvra, Romain Langasque, Antoine Rozner, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 1, 8.24am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

Tee 1, 8.36am, Byeong Hun An, K J Choi, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tee 1, 8.48am, Chris Kirk, JT Poston, Sepp Straka, Adrien Saddier

Tee 1, 9.00am, Scottie Scheffler, Sampson Zheng, OJ Farrell, Richard Teder (a)

Tee 1, 9.12am, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele, Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy

Tee 10, 9.36am, Filip Jakubcik (a)

Tee 10, 9.48am, Jesper Sandborg, Lucas Glover, Takumi Kanaya

Tee 1, 10.00am, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tee 10, 10.00am, Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Darren Fichardt

Tee 1, 10.12am, Sungjae Im, Kevin Yu

Tee 10, 10.12am, Dylan Naidoo, Bud Cauley Justin Thomas, Harris English

Tee 1, 10.24am, Riki Kawamoto

Tee 10, 10.24am, Patrick Reed, Jacob Skov Olesen, Shaun Norris

Tee 1 , 10.36am, Julien Guerrier

Tee 10, 10.36m, Ryan Fox, Sebastian Cave (a), Justin Walters, Daniel Hillier

Tee 1, 10.48am, Oliver Lindell

Tee 10, 10.48am, Martin Couvra, Romain Langasque, John Parry

Tee 1, 11.00am, Justin Leonard

Tee 10, 11.00am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

Tee 1, 11.12am, Tony Finau, Ryggs Johnston, JJ Spaun

Tee 10, 11.12am, Bryan Newman (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Russell Henley

Tee 10, 11.24am, Adrien Saddier, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

Tee 10, 11.36am, Sampson Zheng, OJ Farrell

Tee 1, 11.48am, Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Adam (a), Daniel Young, Connor Graham (a)

Tee 10, 11.48am, Francesco Molinari, Matteo Manassero

Tee 1, 12.36pm, Max Greyserman

Tee 10, 12.36pm, Jordan Smith, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Curtis Knipes

Tee 1, 12.48pm, John Catlin

Tee 1, 1.00pm, Younghan Song, Si Woo Kim

Tee 10, 1.00pm, Riki Kawamoto

Tee 1, 1.12pm, Curtis Luck, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

Tee 10, 1.12pm, Julien Guerrier

Tee 1, 1.24pm, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Angel Hidalgo

Tee 10, 1.24pm, Oliver Lindell

Tee 1, 1.36pm, Rikuya Hoshino

Tee 10, 1.36pm, Justin Leonard

Tee 10, 1.48pm, Jason Day, Chris Gotterup

Tee 1, 2.00pm, Daniel Van Tonder, Thriston Lawrence

Tee 10, 2.00pm, Marco Penge, George Bloor

Tee 10, 2.12pm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Elvis Smylie

Tee 10, 2.24pm, Lee Westwood, Frazer Jones (a)

Tee 10, 3.12pm, Nathan Kimsey

Tee 10, 3.24pm, John Catlin

Tee 10, 3.36pm, Younghan Song, Si Woo Kim

Tee 10, 3.48pm, Curtis Luck, Jesper Svensson

Tee 10, 4.00pm, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Angel Hidalgo

Tee 10, 4.36pm, Daniel Van Tonder

US Open Practice Tee Times: Wednesday (BST)

Tee 1, 7.00am, Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy

Tee 1, 7.48am, Daniel Van Tonder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tee 1, 8.00am, Nathan Kimsey

Tee 1, 8.12am, Younghan Song,

Tee 1, 8.24am, Max Greyserman

Tee 1, 8.36am, Justin Leonard, Bud Cauley

Tee 1, 9.00am, Dylan Naidoo

Tee 1, 9.12am, Matt Fitzpatrick, Frazer Jones (a), Justin Rose, Marco Penge

Tee 10, 9.36am, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen, Xander Schauffele, Sampson Zheng

Tee 10, 9.48am, Mikiya Akutsu

Tee 1, 10.00am, Antoine Rozner, Oliver Lindell, Julien Guerrier, Takumi Kanaya

Tee 10, 10.00am, Matthieu Pavon, Adrien Saddier, Takumi Kanaya

Tee 1, 10.12am, Ryan Peake, Lucas Herbert, Henrik Stensen

Tee 10, 10.12am, Scottie Scheffler, Martin Couvra, George Bloor, Curtis Knipes

Tee 1, 10.24am, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor

Tee 10, 10.24am, Daniel Van Tonder

Tee 1, 10.36am, Jordan Smith

Tee 10, 10.36am, Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox

Tee 1, 10.48am, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

Tee 10, 10.48am, Younghan Song

Tee 10, 10.00am, Rikuya Hoshino

Tee 1, 11.12am, Lee Westwood, Bryan Newman (a)

Tee 10, 11.12am, Justin Leonard, John Catlin

Tee 10, 11.24am, Jacob Skov Olesen

Tee 10, 11.36am, Matt McCarty, JJ Spaun

Tee 10, 11.48am, Justin Rose, Ryggs Johnston

Tee 1, 12.36pm, Jason Day, John Parry

Tee 10, 12.36pm, Thriston Lawrence

Tee 10, 12.48pm, Richard Teder (a)

Tee 1, 1.00pm, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tee 10, 1.00pm, Romain Langasque

Tee 1, 1.12pm, Jesper Sandborg

Tee 10, 1.12pm, Jordan Smith

Tee 10, 1.24pm, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, JT Poston

Tee 10, 1.36pm, OJ Farrell

Tee 10, 1.48pm, Lee Westwood

Tee 1, 2.00pm, Filip Jakubcik (a)

Tee 10, 2.12pm, Francesco Molinari, Matteo Manassero

Tee 10, 3.36pm, Sadom Kaewkanjana