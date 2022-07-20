LIV Golf Announces Three New Signings Ahead Of Bedminster Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The field for the third tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series was perhaps most notable for three spaces that had yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, Henrik Stenson declared his huge disappointment at losing the Ryder Cup captaincy and that he intends to play in next week's event in Bedminster, New Jersey. Sure enough, official confirmation has now come that the Swede is one of the new signings, alongside American duo Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

While Stenson is undoubtedly the highest-profile player of the trio making the switch to the Series, 37-year-old Kokrak, in particular, enjoys a relatively high-profile and is the current World No.36. In contrast, Howell III is a lowly World No.173. However, the 43-year-old did once rise to World No.15, albeit back in 2003. His best performance in a Major came the same year, when he finished tied for 10th in the PGA Championship.

Kokrak is an 11-time professional winner and has over 40 top 10 finishes. Meanwhile, Howell III's long career has seen 102 top 10 finishes. Stenson has enjoyed a particularly glittering career so far. The former World No.2 has appeared in five Ryder Cups, helping lead Europe to victories in 2006, 2014 and 2018.

The new arrivals add more credence to the suggestion that the Greg Norman-fronted start-up is gaining momentum – largely at the PGA Tour’s expense. Indeed, the field for this week’s 3M Open on the PGA Tour is significantly weaker than in previous years, and that’s at least partly due to the ever-swelling numbers who’ve opted to face suspension from the Tour by plying their trade with LIV Golf.

Howell III, Kokrak and Stenson add strength to a field that boasts 11 Major champions with a combined 21 Majors won. It will also have four former World No.1s and nearly half of its players in the current world top 100.