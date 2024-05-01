LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout 2024

There’s another eye-catching prize money payout available at the second LIV Golf event in a week at Sentosa Golf Club

Talor Gooch at LIV Golf Singapore
Talor Gooch won the title at Sentosa a year ago - his second in a week
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Days after Brendan Steele claimed his maiden LIV Golf title in Adelaide, for the second successive year the circuit moves to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Like the previous six editions of the 2024 League season, there will be a huge prize money payout on offer, with $25m available. Overall, $20m of that will be shared among the 54 players in the field, with the remaining $5m distributed among the top three teams.

The LIV Golf Adelaide event featured a team playoff for the first time. That finished with Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC delighting home fans by beating Stinger GC, and that banked the winners $3m while Louis Oosthuizen’s men had to settle for $1.5m. Hy Flyers GC, who finished third, claimed $500,000.

As usual, this week’s winner of the individual event will claim $4m. In 2023, Talor Gooch claimed his second successive title to take the first prize. Will Gooch get his first win as a Smash GC player this week?

Even those who miss out on the main prize will still be well remunerated for their three days of action across the 54-hole tournament.

The player finishing runner-up will bank $2.25m, while the star who finished third will take home $1.5m. The player who finishes fourth will receive another seven-figure sum, $1m.

As a no-cut event, every player in the field will claim some form of financial reward, with each of the bottom three of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore.

Individual LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

Team LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Singapore?

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf Adelaide

Jon Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in a LIV Golf tournament

As well as last week’s winner Steele and the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore victor Gooch, there are plenty of other eye-catching names in the field. 

Joaquin Niemann remains top of the LIV Golf money list, helped by his two early wins in the season, while another riding high on the list is Dean Burmester in second. He is looking for his second win of the season after his maiden LIV Golf title came in the Miami event at Trump National Doral.

Jon Rahm continued his consistent form in Australia, with his run of successive top-10 finishes since joining LIV Golf now stretching to six. He’ll be hoping it’s a case of lucky number seven this week with his first victory.

Other big names who have made a strong start to the season who are in the field include LIV Golf Las Vegas winner Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, who won in Hong Kong, and two players who have finished runner-up twice this year, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.

As ever, the likes of 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith also participate.

Where Is LIV Golf Singapore?

For the second year in a row, the event comes from Sentosa Golf Club. The club's iconic Serapong Course is regarded as the best in Singapore and has also hosted multiple Singapore Opens.

Who Is Playing At LIV Golf Singapore?

As usual, the field is packed with many of the best players on the LIV Golf roster, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson.

