LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout 2024

Days after Brendan Steele claimed his maiden LIV Golf title in Adelaide, for the second successive year the circuit moves to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Like the previous six editions of the 2024 League season, there will be a huge prize money payout on offer, with $25m available. Overall, $20m of that will be shared among the 54 players in the field, with the remaining $5m distributed among the top three teams.

The LIV Golf Adelaide event featured a team playoff for the first time. That finished with Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC delighting home fans by beating Stinger GC, and that banked the winners $3m while Louis Oosthuizen’s men had to settle for $1.5m. Hy Flyers GC, who finished third, claimed $500,000.

As usual, this week’s winner of the individual event will claim $4m. In 2023, Talor Gooch claimed his second successive title to take the first prize. Will Gooch get his first win as a Smash GC player this week?

Even those who miss out on the main prize will still be well remunerated for their three days of action across the 54-hole tournament.

The player finishing runner-up will bank $2.25m, while the star who finished third will take home $1.5m. The player who finishes fourth will receive another seven-figure sum, $1m.

As a no-cut event, every player in the field will claim some form of financial reward, with each of the bottom three of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore.

Individual LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Singapore?

Jon Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 in a LIV Golf tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as last week’s winner Steele and the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore victor Gooch, there are plenty of other eye-catching names in the field.

Joaquin Niemann remains top of the LIV Golf money list, helped by his two early wins in the season, while another riding high on the list is Dean Burmester in second. He is looking for his second win of the season after his maiden LIV Golf title came in the Miami event at Trump National Doral.

Jon Rahm continued his consistent form in Australia, with his run of successive top-10 finishes since joining LIV Golf now stretching to six. He’ll be hoping it’s a case of lucky number seven this week with his first victory.

Other big names who have made a strong start to the season who are in the field include LIV Golf Las Vegas winner Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, who won in Hong Kong, and two players who have finished runner-up twice this year, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.

As ever, the likes of 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith also participate.

Where Is LIV Golf Singapore? For the second year in a row, the event comes from Sentosa Golf Club. The club's iconic Serapong Course is regarded as the best in Singapore and has also hosted multiple Singapore Opens.