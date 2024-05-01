LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s another eye-catching prize money payout available at the second LIV Golf event in a week at Sentosa Golf Club
Days after Brendan Steele claimed his maiden LIV Golf title in Adelaide, for the second successive year the circuit moves to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
Like the previous six editions of the 2024 League season, there will be a huge prize money payout on offer, with $25m available. Overall, $20m of that will be shared among the 54 players in the field, with the remaining $5m distributed among the top three teams.
The LIV Golf Adelaide event featured a team playoff for the first time. That finished with Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC delighting home fans by beating Stinger GC, and that banked the winners $3m while Louis Oosthuizen’s men had to settle for $1.5m. Hy Flyers GC, who finished third, claimed $500,000.
As usual, this week’s winner of the individual event will claim $4m. In 2023, Talor Gooch claimed his second successive title to take the first prize. Will Gooch get his first win as a Smash GC player this week?
Even those who miss out on the main prize will still be well remunerated for their three days of action across the 54-hole tournament.
The player finishing runner-up will bank $2.25m, while the star who finished third will take home $1.5m. The player who finishes fourth will receive another seven-figure sum, $1m.
As a no-cut event, every player in the field will claim some form of financial reward, with each of the bottom three of the leaderboard claiming $50,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore.
Individual LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Singapore Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Singapore?
As well as last week’s winner Steele and the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore victor Gooch, there are plenty of other eye-catching names in the field.
Joaquin Niemann remains top of the LIV Golf money list, helped by his two early wins in the season, while another riding high on the list is Dean Burmester in second. He is looking for his second win of the season after his maiden LIV Golf title came in the Miami event at Trump National Doral.
Jon Rahm continued his consistent form in Australia, with his run of successive top-10 finishes since joining LIV Golf now stretching to six. He’ll be hoping it’s a case of lucky number seven this week with his first victory.
Other big names who have made a strong start to the season who are in the field include LIV Golf Las Vegas winner Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, who won in Hong Kong, and two players who have finished runner-up twice this year, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen.
As ever, the likes of 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith also participate.
Where Is LIV Golf Singapore?
For the second year in a row, the event comes from Sentosa Golf Club. The club's iconic Serapong Course is regarded as the best in Singapore and has also hosted multiple Singapore Opens.
Who Is Playing At LIV Golf Singapore?
As usual, the field is packed with many of the best players on the LIV Golf roster, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
