First Ever LIV Team Playoff Sees Ripper GC Claim Dramatic Home Victory Over South Africans At LIV Golf Adelaide
The deep-rooted Australia v South Africa sporting rivalry continued with a thrilling set of extra holes at The Grange
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman clinched an extremely popular home victory for Ripper GC at LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday in the 54-hole circuit's first-ever team playoff.
The Australian's success came at the expense of their South African counterparts from Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester - writing another chapter into the history of this long-standing sporting rivalry between the two nations.
Both teams played sensational golf to reach a playoff, too, with Ripper carding a cumulative 20-under on Sunday while Stinger stood head and shoulders above everyone else via a collective 24-under.
The pair could not be split at the end on a grand total of 53-under for the week, a LIV team record, and so the unique playoff format made its bow for LIV. Both captains chose another of their teammates to play alongside them in a fourball sudden death format.
After Oosthuizen missed a tricky downhill putt at the first playoff hole to seal victory for Stinger, the Australian pair - backed by an extremely boisterous following - piled the pressure on at the second go down the par-4 18th and eventually closed out with a bogey via Smith.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Speaking immediately after the winning putt dropped, Smith was almost at a loss for words. He said: "This is unreal. It is a dream come true for us, I think. We've been talking about it all year. It's one that we wanted to win, obviously... I don't even know what to say - it's just so good."
Meanwhile, Smith's playoff partner Leishman admitted the Ripper GC squad knew the pressure was on them to deliver for their home fans this week.
He said: "It's unbelievable. We had a fair bit of pressure this week, and I think we really embraced it this year. It was tough playing in front of home fans, but we loved every second of it and this is the dream result."
Ripper's success was largely based on consistency from all members of the team, with Smith, Leishman, and Lucas Herbert - who was celebrating his first team victory - all ending the week T14 on 13-under in the individual standings.
Matt Jones, who labelled himself as "the old man" out of the quartet, finished just one stroke ahead in a tie for ninth. The 44-year-old said: "I'm the old man out here. To get to do it with these boys - we're all good friends. I've been out here for a few years now and this is my second team win with Cam and Leish, and to get Herby a first one here in Australia... I don't think you can beat this."
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
HYFLYERS' BRENDAN STEELE WINS LIV GOLF ADELAIDE INDIVIDUAL TITLE IN 2024
Away from the team format, there was further disappointment for Oosthuizen after Brendan Steele just about held on to claim the individual prize by one shot at The Grange.
The American was the overnight leader from Danny Lee on -14 and ticked off the holes with a handful more birdies to finish on 18-under. Meanwhile, the South African pair of Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel began to really heat up - carding seven and eight-under, respectively.
Despite the low final round, which featured five birdies in his opening eight holes, Stinger GC's captain finished with a par at the last to claim solo second.
While Steele will undoubtedly be delighted with his victory, a slight shine will be taken off given his $4 million winner's check will shrink by around 50% due to Australian income tax laws.
LIV is back next weekend (May 3-5) at Sentosa Golf Club for LIV Golf Singapore.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
