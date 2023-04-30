Talor Gooch Wins Back-To-Back LIV Golf Events In Singapore

Prior to Sunday's play, nobody had claimed back-to-back LIV Golf titles. However, after a weather-delayed final round at Sentosa Golf Club, it was Talor Gooch who bucked that trend, with the American defeating Sergio Garcia to pick up a second consecutive victory.

Gooch, who secured a first LIV title in Adelaide following two incredible rounds of 62, started well on the final day in Sentosa, with birdies at the opening two holes putting him in front as he began the third round in a share of the lead with Garcia.

Despite the birdies, the American then bogeyed the third with a birdie at the fourth then seeing Garcia and Brooks Koepka pull alongside Gooch at the top of the leaderboard. Both Garcia and Koepka did drop shots later though and, with a birdie at the eighth for Gooch, it was the 31-year-old who found himself as outright leader.

That advantage didn't last long, as Gooch went on a nine-hole stretch which saw him par every single hole until the 18th. This allowed Garcia to bring himself back into the action, with two birdies on the final three holes getting him to 17-under-par.

Thankfully, for Gooch, he was also able to birdie the final hole to get to 17-under, as both men finished one shot ahead of Koepka who, despite also birdieing the 18th, fell just shy of the playoff.

Gooch celebrates his LIV Golf Singapore victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As both men headed up the 18th, it was Gooch who got the better of his more experienced opponent, with the American making a birdie to Garcia's par. Picking up the $4 million first prize, it now means that Gooch has secured $8 million in individual winnings over the past fortnight!

Along with the victory, his Range Goats GC quartet of Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters also claimed the $3 million team award, with the foursome beating Garcia's Fireballs GC team of Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz by three strokes.