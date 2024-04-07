LIV Golf Miami Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Individual Lead Is Constantly Changing But Legion XIII In Charge Of Team Competition

The final round of LIV Golf Miami is set up to be an exciting one, with Sergio Garcia sitting top of a congested leaderboard as he goes in search of a first LIV Golf title since joining the circuit in June 2022.
Currently, the Spaniard leads four players going into Sunday; these include LIV Golf's 2023 individual winner, Talor Gooch, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Wolff and Dean Burmester.
Along with the foursome, five players sit at six-under-par and three back, whilst the likes of Jon Rahm is five-under and four back. Certainly, with 18 holes remaining at Trump National Doral, anything could happen, as a number of high profile names look to secure the $4 million top prize.
As well as the individual title, there is also the matter of the team title in Miami, with Rahm's Legion XIII GC side three shots clear of the RangeGoats GC going into Sunday. Now that all four scores count on the final day, there is a lot to play for, especially as Crushers GC have claimed the last two team titles after final round comebacks.
LIV Golf Miami Individual Leaderboard
- -10 HATTON , GARCIA, WOLFF, BURMESTER
- -9 GOOCH, OOSTHUIZEN
LIV Golf Miami Team Leaderboard
- -25 LEGION XIII GC
- -18 STINGER GC
- -17 RANGEGOATS GC
Back to a four-way tie for lead
It's Hatton's turn to drop a shot. So that's him, Burmester, Garcia and Wolff on -10.
Hatton takes solo lead
Garcia makes a bogey on the 9th after a bad chip. He has made two birdies and that bogey on front nine. Wollf also drops a shot to finish a front nine involving three birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. So Hatton (four birdies; five pars) is now alone in the lead.
Legion XIII's win probability...
..is now up to 84%. They are four shots clear.
Hatton makes it a three-way tie at the top again
He has made four birdies in the past six holes.
@TyrrellHatton has tied the lead with this birdie putt
Garcia joins Wolff on -11
A simple tap in tapped in for birdie
Wolff seizes sole lead
He cards an eagle on the 8th, putting in from the fringe of the green. But Garcia looks set to make a birdie in the next few moments.
Legion XIII have a 76% win probability
Which seems generous as they are only three shots ahead with 4 x 11 holes to go. The computer obviously knows something I don't.
Familiar venue, different competitions
The Blue Monster hosted to the Doral Open on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2006, and then from 2007 up until 2016 it was the venue for the WGC-Cadillac Championship. In the first two seasons of LIV it hosted the end-of-season Team Championship.
No sooner than I type that, but it all changes...
We have three joint leaders instead. A Hatton birdie means the Legion XIII player joins Burmester and Garcia on -10. None of this trio have won a LIV Golf event.
Four-way tie for second
Louis Oostthuizen cards a birdie and joins the gaggle one-shot behind Garcia.
Niemann on a charge
He has birdied three of his five holes and is now three shots behind Garcia.
Legion XIII pulling away
Captain Rahm has holed a long-range birdie putt and his team are now six shots clear. This is the first time Rahm has contributed to extending the lead today after four pars previously.
How Garcia regained the outright lead
@TheSergioGarcia jumps back to the top at 10-under
Masters pointers
Part of the subplot to this event is the looming first Major of the season and who is showing form for that. Thirteen of this field will be teeing it up next week at Augusta National. Seven of them have been invited as previous Masters champions and three more for winning another Major in the past five years,
The Masters champions in the field are Jon Rahm (defending champion); Dustin Johnson (2020); Patrick Reed (2018); Sergio Garcia (2017); Bubba Watson (2014 & 2012); Charl Swartzwel (2011) and Phil Mickelson (2010, 2006 & 2004).
Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have qualified for next week’s Masters as Major champions during the past five years, having won the US Open of 2020, The Open of 2022 and the 2023 PGA Championship respectively. Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk and Joaquin Niemann complete the LIV representation at Augusta.
Garcia regains outright lead
We briefly had a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with Talor Gooch having joined the leaders on -9. But Sergio rolls in a relatively simple birdie putt to go to -10.
Burmester becomes joint leader
He has started birdie, birdie, and is on -9 with Garcia.
Wolff goes in to joint second
Wolff birdies the 1st. Meanwhile Sergio Garcia has made par there. He opted to lay up on the par-5 1st, but then came up well short of the pin with his chip.
Who is playing with whom and how they started out on day three
Warm ups and over and all the players are now on the course
This is a bit more complicated than my couple of swishes with a club behind the 1st tee...
Dustin Johnson's Championship Warmup
Garcia to break his duck?
Sergio Garcia enters the final round two shots ahead of the field. He has been with LIV since its inception, but has yet to win on it. Last season he only finished inside the top-10 three times, although one of these was a second-placed finish in Singapore. This season he finished second in the season’s opener, but has followed that up with T26, T15 and T38 finishes.
Crushers being squeezed out?
Legion XIII enter the final day three shots ahead in the team competition, on -21, with Range Goats in second on -18. The format for the first two days is that the best three rounds by the four-man team count towards the team score. But on the final day all the third-round scores count. Legion XIII is captained by Jon Rahm and also comprises Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.
Legion XIII won the first event of the season, but the team way out in front of the standings are Crushers, who have won both the past two events. Crushers' other two results were second and fourth. Crushers – Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri – lie 8th at the moment in Miami.
Welcome
Welcome to our coverage of the final day's play of LIV Golf Miami. This is the fifth event of the LIV Golf season, and comes a month after the fourth, which was LIV Hong Kong. After this, the next LIV Golf events are in Adelaide and Singapore, in back-to-back weeks (April 26-28 and May 3-5), and then there is another month gap until LIV Golf Houston.