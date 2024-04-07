LIV Golf Miami Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Individual Lead Is Constantly Changing But Legion XIII In Charge Of Team Competition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of LIV Golf Miami is set up to be an exciting one, with Sergio Garcia sitting top of a congested leaderboard as he goes in search of a first LIV Golf title since joining the circuit in June 2022.

Currently, the Spaniard leads four players going into Sunday; these include LIV Golf's 2023 individual winner, Talor Gooch, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Wolff and Dean Burmester.

Along with the foursome, five players sit at six-under-par and three back, whilst the likes of Jon Rahm is five-under and four back. Certainly, with 18 holes remaining at Trump National Doral, anything could happen, as a number of high profile names look to secure the $4 million top prize.

As well as the individual title, there is also the matter of the team title in Miami, with Rahm's Legion XIII GC side three shots clear of the RangeGoats GC going into Sunday. Now that all four scores count on the final day, there is a lot to play for, especially as Crushers GC have claimed the last two team titles after final round comebacks.

LIV Golf Miami Individual Leaderboard

- 10 HATTON , GARCIA, WOLFF, BURMESTER

HATTON , GARCIA, WOLFF, BURMESTER -9 GOOCH, OOSTHUIZEN

LIV Golf Miami Team Leaderboard

-25 LEGION XIII GC

LEGION XIII GC -18 STINGER GC

STINGER GC -17 RANGEGOATS GC