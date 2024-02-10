LIV Golf Las Vegas Leaderboard And Live Updates: Dustin Johnson Takes One-Shot Lead Over Bryson DeChambeau With Jon Rahm Lurking

It's set to be a thrilling finale at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with Major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson starting the final day in a share of the lead at 11-under.
Chasing down the duo, once again, is Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard enjoying early success in his LIV Golf venture. Alongside Rahm at nine-under are the RangeGoats GC pairing of Peter Uihlein and Matt Wolff, as the trio look to claim their first LIV Golf titles.
The Smash GC duo of Jason Kokrak and last year's LIV Golf individual winner, Talor Gooch, start four back at seven-under, with Major winners Cam Smith and Bubba Watson also in contention going into the final day.
Finishing on Saturday, due to the Super Bowl taking place just down the road on Sunday, it promises to be a close finish in Vegas and, with the 4Aces and RangeGoats GC sharing the lead at 26-under in the team event, all four scores will play a huge role in who picks up the second trophy of 2024.
Jonhson takes the solo lead as Rahm recovers well
The first hole is in the books for the final group of DeChambeau, Johnson and Rahm. Johnson nails his 12-foot birdie putt to edge ahead of DeChambeau, who lips out his birdie putt from a similar distance. Rahm, who was stuck behind a tree on his third shot and nearly went out of bounds, recovers well with a nice low approach into the green and a safe two-putt for par.
Three birdies for Smash GC
Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak all start with birdies to bring Smash GC to a three-way tie for first in the team standings at -26 alongside Dustin Johnson's Four Aces and Bubba Watson's Rangegoats. Bryson's Crushers are two shots behind.
Early trouble for Rahm
It's a tough start for Rahm as his second shot from the fairway bunker goes way right and flirts with the out of bounds boundary. He might have some tree trouble on his third going into the par-5 first hole. Both DeChambeau and Johnson get to within about 12 feet after three shots.
The leaders tee off
Time for the final group to tee off from the first hole. Rahm is first up and he fades his drive on the par 5 a bit too much and will have to deal with the bunker on his second shot. Johnson doesn't fare that much better as his drive catches the wind and also leaks right, while DeChambeau goes the other way into the left rough. A lot of power from that final group, but not the best tee shots to start.
Meanwhile, Casey starts strong on his first hole with a pretty approach into the par-4 second hole to within three feet to leave an easy birdie putt. Jason Kokrak also starts well with a birdie to move up to a share of third at -9.
And we're off!
Championship Saturday is underway, with most of the players teeing off in the "staggered" shotgun start. The final pairing of DeChambeau, Johnson and Rahm will tee off about 10 minutes after everyone else. A few major winners and other big names will be chasing the leaders today, including Cam Smith (-7), Bubba Watson (-7), first-round leader Paul Casey (-7), and last year's player of the season Talor Gooch (-8).
The leaderboard heading into the final round
We’re minutes away from the start of the final round of LIV Golf: Las Vegas at Las Vegas Country Club. That's a pretty strong-looking leaderboard right there!
The big names came out to play in round two yesterday, with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson both shooting eight-under rounds of 62 to sit in a share of the lead at 11 under, while new LIV recruit Jon Rahm will be chasing his first victory on the circuit from two shots back after a second-round, seven-under 63. The trio will make up today’s star-studded final pairing and will tee off at 9.46am local time, shortly after the rest of the field kicks off with the shotgun start at 9.35am.
LEADERS OUT IN 20 MINUTES
What a final group we have in Las Vegas! Jon Rahm (-9), Bryson DeChambeau (-11) and Dustin Johnson (-11) tee off on the first hole in about 20 minutes, shortly after the shotgun start for the rest of the field at 9.35am local time. Just the five Major titles and 43 PGA Tour titles between the three of them...
HELLO ALL!
Good evening all and welcome to Golf Monthly's final round coverage of LIV Golf Las Vegas! What a final round we have in store, with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau sharing the lead at 11-under and the likes of Jon Rahm lurking just a few shots behind.
It promises to be a tight affair and, with all four scores counting in the team event, it's set to be an enthralling 18 holes here in Sin City!