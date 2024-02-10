LIV Golf Las Vegas Leaderboard And Live Updates: Dustin Johnson Takes One-Shot Lead Over Bryson DeChambeau With Jon Rahm Lurking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's set to be a thrilling finale at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with Major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson starting the final day in a share of the lead at 11-under.

Chasing down the duo, once again, is Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard enjoying early success in his LIV Golf venture. Alongside Rahm at nine-under are the RangeGoats GC pairing of Peter Uihlein and Matt Wolff, as the trio look to claim their first LIV Golf titles.

The Smash GC duo of Jason Kokrak and last year's LIV Golf individual winner, Talor Gooch, start four back at seven-under, with Major winners Cam Smith and Bubba Watson also in contention going into the final day.

Finishing on Saturday, due to the Super Bowl taking place just down the road on Sunday, it promises to be a close finish in Vegas and, with the 4Aces and RangeGoats GC sharing the lead at 26-under in the team event, all four scores will play a huge role in who picks up the second trophy of 2024.

LIV GOLF LAS VEGAS INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

LIV GOLF LAS VEGAS TEAM LEADERBOARD

