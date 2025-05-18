‘The Way I’m Playing, Even If Luke Offered Me A Pick Right Now I Would Tell Him No’ – Sergio Garcia Plays Down Ryder Cup Chances Amid Slump In Form

The Ryder Cup legend finished on a disappointing seven-over at the PGA Championship, leading him to suggest that he’s not worthy of a Ryder Cup pick as things stand

Sergio Garcia takes a shot at the PGA Championship
Sergio Garcia has suggested he's not worth a Ryder Cup place given current form
Sergio Garcia gave a brutally honest assessment of his PGA Championship performance after finishing on seven-over for the tournament, and even suggested that he would not be worthy of a Ryder Cup place if things don’t improve.

The Spaniard carded a two-under 69 on Sunday after a difficult week at Quail Hollow, but that did little to lift his spirits, and he admitted afterwards that positives from his display were few and far between: “Not many," he said. "Positives, obviously making the cut. Being here for the weekend. Not finishing last on Sunday. But other than that, not a lot more. Too many terrible shots.”

Garcia’s disappointing PGA Championship performance came not long after an excellent run of form with LIV Golf stretching back through much of last year. He claimed his maiden win on the League in 2024 before placing third in the Individual Championship, while he also won LIV Golf Hong Kong in March.

However, in recent weeks, his form has gone backwards, with a missed cut at The Masters and finishes of 50th and T42 in the two LIV Golf events before this week’s Major. Because of that, the record Ryder Cup points scorer is not convinced he is worthy of a place on Luke Donald’s European team for September’s match at Bethpage Black.

On the subject of his potential inclusion, which is now possible after he rejoined the DP World Tour, he said: “It is there if I play better. Obviously the way I'm playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no. So obviously I need to get better. I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help the Team Europe. It's as simple as that.”

Garcia’s comments came just four days after Donald suggested that he will turn to experience for Europe’s defence of the Ryder Cup, and they don’t come much more qualified for the task than the 45-year-old, who has played for Europe six times in the US.

No doubt, Garcia is well aware how pivotal that know-how could be for Team Europe, and he admitted that there is still time to rediscover his best form to put himself in the shop window for a wildcard pick.

He added: “The good thing is that there's still, you know, two or three months until the team is finalized. So you know, I'll have time to gain some confidence and improve a little bit on my game."

