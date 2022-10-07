Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Live Stream

After a long period in the United States, the LIV Golf series (opens in new tab) makes its Asian debut at Stonehill - a new course in Bangkok in Pathum Thani province.

The field looks largely the same as there is only one change in the 48 man field. Spaniard David Puig misses out this time, with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing him.

Last time out, in only his second tournament, Cameron Smith took the individual honors in Chicago, while Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC claimed their fourth successive victory.

For those of you unaware, the event is a 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts. So then, how do you watch it? The details are below.

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers look to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch, so stay up to date with this page to watch.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, YouTube will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.