LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout 2024

Hot on the heels of LIV Golf’s third event of the 2023 League season in Jeddah comes its first visit to Hong Kong for another big-money tournament.

As with the first three tournaments of the season, 12 teams of four along with two wildcards tee it up in the 54-hole, 54-man field event at Hong Kong Golf Club, with a purse of $25m available. That figure is split, with $20m to be distributed among the players in the individual event and $5m shared among the top three teams on Sunday evening.

The winner of the individual event will claim $4m, while the runner-up will claim $2.25m. Meanwhile, the winning team will bank $3m, with $1.5m going to the team that finishes second and $500,000 to the team in third.

The tournament takes place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. However, even though that is one of the rival circuit’s signature events, LIV Golf Hong Kong still offers $5m more than the Bay Hill tournament, albeit with the winner of the PGA Tour event also set to receive $4m.

The money on offer in the Far East this week is also far higher than the opposite-field PGA Tour event this week, the Puerto Rico Open, which has a $4m prize fund and the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour, which has a purse of $1.5m.

Even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard at this week’s event will cash in to the tune of $50,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Individual LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Jon Rahm is one of the biggest names at LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image credit: Getty Images)

The man of the moment is undoubtedly Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who won last week’s LIV Golf Jeddah to add to his triumph at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba.

Two members of Stinger GC who finished high up on the leaderboard in Saudi Arabia, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also play, along with Masters champion Jon Rahm, who finished fifth.

The 2023 individual champion, Talor Gooch, is also in the field after putting controversial comments concerning Rory McIlroy behind him to finish T6 last week along with a resurgent Phil Mickelson and Adrian Meronk, who would have finished higher were it not for a one-shot penalty for slow play.

Other big names in the field include PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, who Niemann beat in a playoff at El Camaleon Golf Club, Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, and LIV Golf Las Vegas champion Dustin Johnson.

Considering his 12-year hiatus from the game, it was perhaps unsurprising that wildcard Anthony Kim was rusty in Jeddah, finishing 16-over for the tournament and 53rd. He’ll be hoping to improve this week as he looks to make up for lost time and get back to his best.

Where Is LIV Golf Hong Kong? The tournament takes place at Hong Kong Golf Club, which has been the host venue for the Hong Kong Open since its inception in 1959. With the exception of the home of The Masters, Augusta National, that's the longest spell one venue has hosted a tournament.