LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout 2024
Joaquin Niemann looks for his third win in four as the big-money circuit heads to Hong Kong for the first time
Hot on the heels of LIV Golf’s third event of the 2023 League season in Jeddah comes its first visit to Hong Kong for another big-money tournament.
As with the first three tournaments of the season, 12 teams of four along with two wildcards tee it up in the 54-hole, 54-man field event at Hong Kong Golf Club, with a purse of $25m available. That figure is split, with $20m to be distributed among the players in the individual event and $5m shared among the top three teams on Sunday evening.
The winner of the individual event will claim $4m, while the runner-up will claim $2.25m. Meanwhile, the winning team will bank $3m, with $1.5m going to the team that finishes second and $500,000 to the team in third.
The tournament takes place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. However, even though that is one of the rival circuit’s signature events, LIV Golf Hong Kong still offers $5m more than the Bay Hill tournament, albeit with the winner of the PGA Tour event also set to receive $4m.
The money on offer in the Far East this week is also far higher than the opposite-field PGA Tour event this week, the Puerto Rico Open, which has a $4m prize fund and the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour, which has a purse of $1.5m.
Even the player finishing bottom of the leaderboard at this week’s event will cash in to the tune of $50,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong.
Individual LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Hong Kong Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Hong Kong?
The man of the moment is undoubtedly Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who won last week’s LIV Golf Jeddah to add to his triumph at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba.
Two members of Stinger GC who finished high up on the leaderboard in Saudi Arabia, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also play, along with Masters champion Jon Rahm, who finished fifth.
The 2023 individual champion, Talor Gooch, is also in the field after putting controversial comments concerning Rory McIlroy behind him to finish T6 last week along with a resurgent Phil Mickelson and Adrian Meronk, who would have finished higher were it not for a one-shot penalty for slow play.
Other big names in the field include PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, who Niemann beat in a playoff at El Camaleon Golf Club, Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, and LIV Golf Las Vegas champion Dustin Johnson.
Considering his 12-year hiatus from the game, it was perhaps unsurprising that wildcard Anthony Kim was rusty in Jeddah, finishing 16-over for the tournament and 53rd. He’ll be hoping to improve this week as he looks to make up for lost time and get back to his best.
Where Is LIV Golf Hong Kong?
The tournament takes place at Hong Kong Golf Club, which has been the host venue for the Hong Kong Open since its inception in 1959. With the exception of the home of The Masters, Augusta National, that's the longest spell one venue has hosted a tournament.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For LIV Golf Hong Kong?
As with the other regular tournaments in the 2024 LIV Golf season, a prize money payout of $25m is available, with the winner of the individual tournament banking $4m. The top three teams at the event will share $5m.
