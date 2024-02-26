LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s another huge prize fund available at the third tournament of the LIV Golf League season
Three weeks after the second LIV Golf tournament of the season at Las Vegas, the League heads to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia for LIV Golf Jeddah.
Like the first two tournaments of the season, there is a huge prize fund available to the 54 players in the field.
The purse for the tournament is $25m, with the winner in line for a $4m payday. The prize fund for the tournament is significantly more than two other main men’s tournaments taking place at the same time. The DP World Tour’s SDC Championship as a purse of $1.5m, while the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour has a $9m prize fund.
As with other regular-season LIV Golf events, every player in the limited field will earn some financial reward, including the two wildcards, who are not assigned a team. That means even the player finishing 54th and last on the leaderboard stands to earn $50,000.
Meanwhile, there is separate prize money available for the top three teams, with $3m going to the team finishing first, $1.5m the team finishing runner-up and $500,000 for the team in third.
In the most recent tournament, 4 Aces GC and Dustin Johnson won the individual event, with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC taking the main team prize.
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Jeddah.
Individual LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Jeddah?
As ever, some of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including Dustin Johnson, 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah winner Brooks Koepka, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau, who leads Crushers GC.
However, unusually, it’s one of the wildcards who will surely generate the most interest. That’s because after a 12-year absence from the game, three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim makes his return to action at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. It’s not just a one-off appearance, either. The American will retain his wildcard status for the rest of the 2024 season, alongside Hudson Swafford.
Other big names to look out for include LIV Golf Mayakoba winner Joaquin Niemann, the 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch, Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton and recent signing Adrian Meronk.
Where Is LIV Golf Jeddah?
The third tournament of the LIV Golf League season takes place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The course has also hosted tournaments on the DP World Tour, Asian Tour and LET.
Did Anthony Kim Join LIV Golf?
The American was unveiled as a LIV Golf wildcard for the 2024 season days before the start of its Jeddah event after a 12-year absence from the professional game. After his signing, CEO Greg Norman said: “He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."
