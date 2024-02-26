LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout 2024

Three weeks after the second LIV Golf tournament of the season at Las Vegas, the League heads to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia for LIV Golf Jeddah.

Like the first two tournaments of the season, there is a huge prize fund available to the 54 players in the field.

The purse for the tournament is $25m, with the winner in line for a $4m payday. The prize fund for the tournament is significantly more than two other main men’s tournaments taking place at the same time. The DP World Tour’s SDC Championship as a purse of $1.5m, while the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour has a $9m prize fund.

As with other regular-season LIV Golf events, every player in the limited field will earn some financial reward, including the two wildcards, who are not assigned a team. That means even the player finishing 54th and last on the leaderboard stands to earn $50,000.

Meanwhile, there is separate prize money available for the top three teams, with $3m going to the team finishing first, $1.5m the team finishing runner-up and $500,000 for the team in third.

In the most recent tournament, 4 Aces GC and Dustin Johnson won the individual event, with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC taking the main team prize.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Jeddah.

Individual LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Jeddah Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Jeddah?

Anthony Kim has signed for LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, some of the biggest names in the game are in the field, including Dustin Johnson, 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah winner Brooks Koepka, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau, who leads Crushers GC.

However, unusually, it’s one of the wildcards who will surely generate the most interest. That’s because after a 12-year absence from the game, three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim makes his return to action at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. It’s not just a one-off appearance, either. The American will retain his wildcard status for the rest of the 2024 season, alongside Hudson Swafford.

Other big names to look out for include LIV Golf Mayakoba winner Joaquin Niemann, the 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch, Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton and recent signing Adrian Meronk.

Where Is LIV Golf Jeddah? The third tournament of the LIV Golf League season takes place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. The course has also hosted tournaments on the DP World Tour, Asian Tour and LET.