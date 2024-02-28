'I'm Going To Give Him The Benefit Of The Doubt' - Rory McIlroy Issues Measured Response To Talor Gooch's Controversial 'Asterisk' Comments
The Northern Irishman was keen to give Gooch the benefit of the doubt for his 'asterisk' comments
Rory McIlroy gave Talor Gooch the benefit of the doubt over his highly controversial comments where he suggested the World No.2 completing the career grand slam would have an 'asterisk' due to certain LIV Golfers not being in the field.
McIlroy is at home in Florida this week competing in the Cognizant Classic, where he gave a measured response to Gooch's take, while also commending LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann for his attempts to play his way into The Masters before getting a special invite from Augusta.
"Look, the Masters is an Invitational and they'll invite whoever they think warrants an invite," McIlroy said in response to Gooch's interview.
"I think to be fair to Talor, if you read the entire - the question and then the answer, it's not as if he just came out with that. I feel like whoever did the interview led him down that path to say that, so I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt there a little bit. He just agreed with what the interviewer asked.
"At the same time, Joaquin Niemann got an invite and I played with him a few weeks ago in Dubai, and he went down to Australia and won. He was in Oman last week. He has been chasing his tail around the world to get this, play his way into August or show enough form to warrant an invite. I don't know if the same can be said for Talor."
The four-time Major champion will arrive at The Masters once again looking to complete the career grand slam, having captured his third of the four Majors at the 2014 Open.
He is yet to get over the line at Augusta but admits he will visit the club after the Florida Swing, where his attentions will then turn to the Green Jacket.
"So I think for me, I'm going to try to get through this Florida swing here this week, Bay Hill and The Players, and just really focus on those three events and try to play well," he said.
"Then I've got two weeks after The Players, and I think that's when I'll start to turn my attention to practicing and maybe trying to hit some shots that I might need for that week.
"Then probably go to Augusta on the way to San Antonio [Valero Texas Open] and play for a couple days. Yeah, so I think try to do a good job of not thinking about it for the next three, then after that, it'll be all systems go."
McIlroy returns to PGA National for the first time since 2018 to play in the event formerly known as the Honda Classic, which he won in 2012 to become World No.1.
"It was a great week. It was just renting a place here. Hadn't bought a place here yet, so still figuring out the area. But obviously it's become a place that I call home now, so always nice to I guess achieve a lifelong ambition," he said.
"And I remember Tiger making that charge on the Sunday and then sort of having to hold on the last five holes. I made two really good ups and downs on 15 and 17. And, yeah, no, it was a really cool moment. I can't believe it's 12 years ago, but here we are.
"Feel like my game is in pretty good shape. You know, it's nice to stay at home this week and feel a little more I guess relaxed in the surroundings. Looking forward to getting started."
