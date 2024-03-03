Joaquin Niemann Takes Another Dig At World Rankings After Latest LIV Golf Win

Joaquin Niemann has had another dig at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system following his victory at the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational.

The 25-year-old Chilean stormed to his second LIV victory in three starts thanks to a four-under 66 on his final round to win by four shots over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

It was his third win in the last three months, including victory at the Australian Open in December which led him on a path to receiving an invite to the Masters in April.

Speaking on the LIV Golf broadcast after clinching the win, Niemann couldn't help but take a sly jab at the OWGR when asked if he was one of the leading favorites to win a Major this year.

“How is that possible? I’m like 100 in the world,” Niemann, who is actually currently 72nd in the world, replied with a cheeky grin.

Special exemption into the freaking MASTERS and still doing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/sHG8pXPEFfMarch 3, 2024 See more

It’s not the first time he has spoken out about the OWGR and Majors qualification, with LIV players not eligible for world ranking points.

After winning the first LIV Golf tournament of the year at Mayakoba last month, his first words when interviewed on the broadcast were: “But I’m not in the Majors.”

He has since accepted an invite to the Masters and also secured a spot at The Open Championship thanks to his win in Australia in December.

Niemann has four top-five finishes on the Asian and DP World Tours since November last year.

He said his latest victory in Saudi Arabia felt “amazing” and he is proud of his current form.

“It's a super special moment. It's always nice when you win. I'm more proud of the way I'm playing right now, and the way I played out there today.

“It was a tough day. It was windy. I knew there was going to be some low scores, so I'm super happy. I'm proud of the way I'm playing. I just want to [move] on to the next one.”