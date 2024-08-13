LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout 2024
Bryson DeChambeau returns to the scene of his historic 58 as he goes in search of a repeat of his win of a year ago
The LIV Golf League season reaches its 12th event at Greenbrier, where the 54 players in the field will, as ever, be competing for a share of the $25m overall purse.
Of that, $20m will be distributed among the field with the remaining $5m handed to the top three teams as they attempt to grow their franchises
The money heading to the winner is more than will be claimed by the victor of the first of the PGA Tour’s highly lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which also takes place this week. In the TPC Southwind tournament, the champion will claim $3.6m, but there’s $4m on offer at the West Virginia event.
That far outstrips the prize money available at the other big men’s event this week, the DP World Tour’s D+D Real Czech Masters, which will hand $425,000 to the winner from its $2.5 million purse.
Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann has been top of the money list since his win in the first event of the season in Mexico. Can anyone overtake him with time running out in the season?
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Greenbrier.
Individual LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Greenbrier?
Considering Bryson DeChambeau’s heroics in 2023, he will surely command most of the attention at this year’s edition.
A year ago, the Crushers GC captain closed out victory with an historic 58, the lowest round since LIV Golf began and equal to the PGA Tour’s lowest score, which was achieved by Jim Furyk in 2016 at the Travelers Championship.
At times this year, mainly in the Majors, DeChambeau has demonstrated exactly how potent a player he is on his day. If anyone can shoot lower it will likely be him, and all eyes will be on the American to see if he can get close to last year’s effort.
As the penultimate tournament of the regular season, the battle to become Individual Champion is heating up, with only six players left in the running for the chance to win a bonus $18m. Joaquin Niemann leads the way, but Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith are still in with a chance.
Legion XIII captain Rahm, in particular, will fancy his chances of a strong performance after he claimed his maiden LIV Golf title at the previous tournament in the United Kingdom.
Other big names in the field include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer, who all have victories this season. However, Koepka’s Smash GC will need to do without Graeme McDowell. Instead, John Catlin is stepping into his place after McDowell was suspended for a tournament for violating LIV Golf’s anti-doping policy.
Meanwhile, with the season-closing Team Championship just two events away, four teams are eyeing the chance of becoming the top seed – Crushers GC, Legion XIII, Ripper GC and Torque GC, with DeChambeau’s team in with a chance of claiming it this week.
Where Is LIV Golf Greenbrier?
The tournament is held at the Old White Course at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The course used to host a PGA Tour event, the Greenbrier Classic, but became a LIV Golf course for the first time in 2023.
Who Is Playing At LIV Golf Greenbrier?
The event features the best the circuit has to offer, including Bryson DeChambeau, who shot an historic 58 on his way to victory in 2023. Other big names include money list leader Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
