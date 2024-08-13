LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout 2024

The LIV Golf League season reaches its 12th event at Greenbrier, where the 54 players in the field will, as ever, be competing for a share of the $25m overall purse.

Of that, $20m will be distributed among the field with the remaining $5m handed to the top three teams as they attempt to grow their franchises

The money heading to the winner is more than will be claimed by the victor of the first of the PGA Tour’s highly lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which also takes place this week. In the TPC Southwind tournament, the champion will claim $3.6m, but there’s $4m on offer at the West Virginia event.

That far outstrips the prize money available at the other big men’s event this week, the DP World Tour’s D+D Real Czech Masters, which will hand $425,000 to the winner from its $2.5 million purse.

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann has been top of the money list since his win in the first event of the season in Mexico. Can anyone overtake him with time running out in the season?

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Individual LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Greenbrier Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Greenbrier?

Joaquin Niemann leads the way for the race to become Individual Champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering Bryson DeChambeau’s heroics in 2023, he will surely command most of the attention at this year’s edition.

A year ago, the Crushers GC captain closed out victory with an historic 58, the lowest round since LIV Golf began and equal to the PGA Tour’s lowest score, which was achieved by Jim Furyk in 2016 at the Travelers Championship.

At times this year, mainly in the Majors, DeChambeau has demonstrated exactly how potent a player he is on his day. If anyone can shoot lower it will likely be him, and all eyes will be on the American to see if he can get close to last year’s effort.

As the penultimate tournament of the regular season, the battle to become Individual Champion is heating up, with only six players left in the running for the chance to win a bonus $18m. Joaquin Niemann leads the way, but Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith are still in with a chance.

Legion XIII captain Rahm, in particular, will fancy his chances of a strong performance after he claimed his maiden LIV Golf title at the previous tournament in the United Kingdom.

Jon Rahm can still become Individual Champion in his first LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer, who all have victories this season. However, Koepka’s Smash GC will need to do without Graeme McDowell. Instead, John Catlin is stepping into his place after McDowell was suspended for a tournament for violating LIV Golf’s anti-doping policy.

Meanwhile, with the season-closing Team Championship just two events away, four teams are eyeing the chance of becoming the top seed – Crushers GC, Legion XIII, Ripper GC and Torque GC, with DeChambeau’s team in with a chance of claiming it this week.

Where Is LIV Golf Greenbrier? The tournament is held at the Old White Course at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. The course used to host a PGA Tour event, the Greenbrier Classic, but became a LIV Golf course for the first time in 2023.