Lowest Rounds In LIV Golf History
There have been some low scores in each of LIV Golf's three seasons - here are the details
The 12th edition of the 2024 LIV Golf season heads to a venue where history was made last year - the lowest round since its inception in 2022.
In fact, at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau didn't just shoot the lowest round LIV Golf has seen so far, but one of the lowest on any circtuit, with an astounding 12-under 58 in the final round to romp to victory.
That matched the lowest score in PGA Tour history, achieved by Jim Furyk in the 2016 Travelers Championship, so it's unlikely to be beaten any time soon. However, there have been some other admirably low-scoring rounds from various players on the circuit.
The player who has come closest to matching DeChambeau’s extraordinary feat so far is Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, whose incredible 59 in the opening round of the 2024 season at Mayakobo meant he could even afford a two-shot penalty in the third round before eventually claiming his maiden LIV Golf title.
After almost three seasons, those efforts by DeChambeau and Niemann remain the only two sub-60 rounds, although a clutch of other players have got within two of that milestone.
Incredibly, one of those is DeChambeau, who served notice of the fireworks to come during the second round at Greenbrier when he shot an a nine-under 61 a day earlier. Je wasn't the first to achieve it that week, though. The day before, Matthew Wolff showed DeChambeau what could be done when he shot 61 to set the early pace.
Three others have also achieved the score, and all at the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa event. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace was the first to do it during the opening round, before Harold Varner III and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith matched the score two rounds later.
Surprisingly, 12 players have shot a 62 (five more than have managed a 63). The first was Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood in the third round of the 2022 LIV Golf Boston event, before Brooks Koepka got in on the act later that season in the first round in Jeddah.
In 2023, Koepka was at it again in Jeddah with 62 in the second round, while Scott Vincent ensured he didn't miss out on the birdie-fest with 62 the same day. Talor Gooch then managed it there the day after. For last year’s Individual Champion, though, the highlight was back-to-back 62s in the first two rounds of his win at LIV Golf Adelaide.
Also in 2023, Vincent hit another 62 in Singapore, while Sebastian Munoz also managed it twice, in his first round in Orlando and third round in Tulsa. Meanwhile, Andy Ogletree shot 62 in his third round of the same tournamnet. Mito Pereira shot his one LIV Golf 62 so far in the second round at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier.
The score has also been reached a handful of times in the 2024 season. Abraham Ancer did it in the second round of his win at LIV Golf Hong Kong, while DeChambeau managed it at the same stage in Las Vegas, along with winner Dustin Johnson.
Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm also hit 62 in the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah before Jason Kokrak matched the feat the day after.
Here are the lowest scores in LIV Golf history so far, and who shot them.
Players With The Lowest Scores In LIV Golf History
- 58: Bryson DeChambeau
- 59: Joaquin Niemann
- 61: Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III, Matthew Wolff
- 62: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Sebastian Munoz, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Jon Rahm, Scott Vincent, Lee Westwood
- 63: Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Charl Schwartzel
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
