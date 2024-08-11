Graeme McDowell Tests Positive For Banned Substance And Will Miss LIV Golf Greenbrier

It has been revealed by Graeme McDowell that the former US Open winner has tested positive for a banned substance, with the LIV Golfer releasing a statement to his social media explaining the situation.

In an Instagram post, McDowell wrote: "During LIV Golf Nashville, I was selected for a random test as part of the league’s anti-doping program. I had mistakenly used an over-the-counter medicated decongestant stick for congestion that included a banned substance, resulting in a positive test.

"I take full responsibility and have accepted the sanctions from LIV Golf, including the suspension from Greenbrier. This has been a tough learning experience, but I understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of our sport. I’m looking forward to getting back on the course with my teammates at LIV Golf Chicago."

Along with McDowell, LIV Golf also released a statement on the matter, which read: "LIV Golf has suspended Smash GC’s Graeme McDowell for one tournament after determining he violated the league’s anti-doping policy during LIV Golf Nashville by using a decongestant medicine that included a banned substance, R-methamphetamine (levo-methamphetamine).

"Accordingly, and in accordance with the Policy, a one tournament suspension effective at LIV Golf Greenbrier will be imposed; a fine of $125,000 will be assessed; and the player’s and team’s results for LIV Golf Nashville will be disqualified (with prize money and points retroactively adjusted)".

Part of Brooks Koepka's Smash GC side, the 45-year-old currently sits 23rd in LIV Golf's individual standings, just one spot inside the top 24. The ban, therefore, could play a huge part in his LIV future, especially as the top 24 keep their cards for the 2025 season.

Although unclear as to who will replace the Northern Irishman, it will be a miss for Smash GC, who are currently seventh in the team standings. However, regarding the news, Jena Sims, wife to Koepka, did post a positive comment to McDowell, writing: "We love G-Mac, can’t wait to see you at the next one!"

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not the first time we have heard players being suspended for a banned substance. In October 2023, Byeong Hun An was suspended for three months after taking a medicine to help with a "head cold and cough".

In a statement, An wrote: “In August (2023), I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that helped her through a similar ailment. I took this medicine without checking its contents first only to later find it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA Tour’s anti-doping program.”