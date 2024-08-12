FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Following the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour season continues with the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship comes from TPC Southwind in Tennessee, where the top 70 from the FedEx Cups standings compete.

The event is a no-cut affair, while only the top 50 will progress to next week’s BMW Championship. After that, the remaining 30 will compete in the final FedEx Cup Playoff tournament, the Tour Championship.

While the eventual winner of the FedEx Cup will claim a huge sum (for example, Victor Hovland won $18m at East Lake in 2023), there are significant financial incentives available at each of the first two Playoff events.

Like most of the PGA Tour’s signature events, there is a $20m payout on the table at this week’s tournament, where the winner will bank a $3.6m check - over $1 million more than the entire purse for the DP World Tour’s D+D Real Czech Masters, which is also taking place this week. The runner-up will earn $2.16m.

Unlike previous events, there is also a huge 2,000 FedEx Cup points on offer to this week’s winner as players compete for a place in the equally lucrative BMW Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400 51st $49,200 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,200 54th $46,400 55th $46,000 56th $45,200 57th $44,800 58th $44,400 59th $44,400 60th $44,000 61st $43,600 62nd $43,200 63rd $42,800 64th $42,400 65th $42,000 66th $41,600 67th $41,200 68th $40,800 69th $41,400 70th $40,000

Who Are The Star Names At The FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings competing, it inevitably means that the best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field.

That includes World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, whose dream season continued with the gold medal at the men’s Olympics golf tournament to add to his six other wins this season.

Given the American’s dominance on the PGA Tour this season, it is difficult to look beyond him as the likely winner, although compatriot Xander Schauffele is having the season of his life too, having collected two of the four Majors.

Rory McIlroy has been in patchier form in 2024, but he still has three wins worldwide, while he finished a creditable T5 at the Olympics.

Rory McIlroy is third in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Victor Hovland, who won last year’s FedEx Cup.

Will Zalatoris, who won the event in 2022, also plays, while Aaron Rai heads into the event in 25th in the standings after his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship.

One notable name absent from the field is last year’s winner Lucas Glover, who could only manage 77th in the FedEx Cup standings by the cut-off. Matt Kuchar, who is 103rd in the standings, is also not involved in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the end of a 17-year streak of appearances.

Is The FedEx St. Jude Championship The FedEx Cup? The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings are in the field. That is reduced to 50 for the BMW Championship before the remaining 30 compete in the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup trophy.