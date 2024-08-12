FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Most of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, compete for a purse of $20m in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during the Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler is looking for another win in an incredible season
Following the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour season continues with the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship comes from TPC Southwind in Tennessee, where the top 70 from the FedEx Cups standings compete.

The event is a no-cut affair, while only the top 50 will progress to next week’s BMW Championship. After that, the remaining 30 will compete in the final FedEx Cup Playoff tournament, the Tour Championship.

While the eventual winner of the FedEx Cup will claim a huge sum (for example, Victor Hovland won $18m at East Lake in 2023), there are significant financial incentives available at each of the first two Playoff events.

Like most of the PGA Tour’s signature events, there is a $20m payout on the table at this week’s tournament, where the winner will bank a $3.6m check - over $1 million more than the entire purse for the DP World Tour’s D+D Real Czech Masters, which is also taking place this week. The runner-up will earn $2.16m.

Unlike previous events, there is also a huge 2,000 FedEx Cup points on offer to this week’s winner as players compete for a place in the equally lucrative BMW Championship.

Below is the prize money payout for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,160,000
3rd$1,360,000
4th$960,000
5th$800,000
6th$720,000
7th$670,000
8th$620,000
9th$580,000
10th$540,000
11th$500,000
12th$460,000
13th$420,000
14th$380,000
15th$360,000
16th$340,000
17th$320,000
18th$300,000
19th$280,000
20th$260,000
21st$240,000
22nd$224,000
23rd$208,000
24th$192,000
25th$176,000
26th$160,000
27th$154,000
28th$148,000
29th$142,000
30th$136,000
31st$130,000
32nd$124,000
33rd$118,000
34th$113,000
35th$108,000
36th$103,000
37th$98,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$54,800
49th$52,000
50th$50,400
51st$49,200
52nd$48,000
53rd$47,200
54th$46,400
55th$46,000
56th$45,200
57th$44,800
58th$44,400
59th$44,400
60th$44,000
61st$43,600
62nd$43,200
63rd$42,800
64th$42,400
65th$42,000
66th$41,600
67th$41,200
68th$40,800
69th$41,400
70th$40,000

Who Are The Star Names At The FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors

With the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings competing, it inevitably means that the best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field.

That includes World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, whose dream season continued with the gold medal at the men’s Olympics golf tournament to add to his six other wins this season.

Given the American’s dominance on the PGA Tour this season, it is difficult to look beyond him as the likely winner, although compatriot Xander Schauffele is having the season of his life too, having collected two of the four Majors.

Rory McIlroy has been in patchier form in 2024, but he still has three wins worldwide, while he finished a creditable T5 at the Olympics.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot during the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy is third in the FedEx Cup standings

Others from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Victor Hovland, who won last year’s FedEx Cup.

Will Zalatoris, who won the event in 2022, also plays, while Aaron Rai heads into the event in 25th in the standings after his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship.

One notable name absent from the field is last year’s winner Lucas Glover, who could only manage 77th in the FedEx Cup standings by the cut-off. Matt Kuchar, who is 103rd in the standings, is also not involved in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the end of a 17-year streak of appearances.

Is The FedEx St. Jude Championship The FedEx Cup?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings are in the field. That is reduced to 50 for the BMW Championship before the remaining 30 compete in the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup trophy.

Where Is The FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The tournament takes place at TPC Southwind in Tennessee. The course is regarded as challenging but fair, while it is known for its abundance of bunkers and water. The par 3 11th has an island green similar to the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

