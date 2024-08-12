FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Most of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, compete for a purse of $20m in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Following the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour season continues with the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship comes from TPC Southwind in Tennessee, where the top 70 from the FedEx Cups standings compete.
The event is a no-cut affair, while only the top 50 will progress to next week’s BMW Championship. After that, the remaining 30 will compete in the final FedEx Cup Playoff tournament, the Tour Championship.
While the eventual winner of the FedEx Cup will claim a huge sum (for example, Victor Hovland won $18m at East Lake in 2023), there are significant financial incentives available at each of the first two Playoff events.
Like most of the PGA Tour’s signature events, there is a $20m payout on the table at this week’s tournament, where the winner will bank a $3.6m check - over $1 million more than the entire purse for the DP World Tour’s D+D Real Czech Masters, which is also taking place this week. The runner-up will earn $2.16m.
Unlike previous events, there is also a huge 2,000 FedEx Cup points on offer to this week’s winner as players compete for a place in the equally lucrative BMW Championship.
Below is the prize money payout for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$620,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$540,000
|11th
|$500,000
|12th
|$460,000
|13th
|$420,000
|14th
|$380,000
|15th
|$360,000
|16th
|$340,000
|17th
|$320,000
|18th
|$300,000
|19th
|$280,000
|20th
|$260,000
|21st
|$240,000
|22nd
|$224,000
|23rd
|$208,000
|24th
|$192,000
|25th
|$176,000
|26th
|$160,000
|27th
|$154,000
|28th
|$148,000
|29th
|$142,000
|30th
|$136,000
|31st
|$130,000
|32nd
|$124,000
|33rd
|$118,000
|34th
|$113,000
|35th
|$108,000
|36th
|$103,000
|37th
|$98,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$54,800
|49th
|$52,000
|50th
|$50,400
|51st
|$49,200
|52nd
|$48,000
|53rd
|$47,200
|54th
|$46,400
|55th
|$46,000
|56th
|$45,200
|57th
|$44,800
|58th
|$44,400
|59th
|$44,400
|60th
|$44,000
|61st
|$43,600
|62nd
|$43,200
|63rd
|$42,800
|64th
|$42,400
|65th
|$42,000
|66th
|$41,600
|67th
|$41,200
|68th
|$40,800
|69th
|$41,400
|70th
|$40,000
Who Are The Star Names At The FedEx St. Jude Championship?
With the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings competing, it inevitably means that the best the PGA Tour has to offer are in the field.
That includes World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, whose dream season continued with the gold medal at the men’s Olympics golf tournament to add to his six other wins this season.
Given the American’s dominance on the PGA Tour this season, it is difficult to look beyond him as the likely winner, although compatriot Xander Schauffele is having the season of his life too, having collected two of the four Majors.
Rory McIlroy has been in patchier form in 2024, but he still has three wins worldwide, while he finished a creditable T5 at the Olympics.
Others from the world’s top 10 in the field are Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Victor Hovland, who won last year’s FedEx Cup.
Will Zalatoris, who won the event in 2022, also plays, while Aaron Rai heads into the event in 25th in the standings after his maiden PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship.
One notable name absent from the field is last year’s winner Lucas Glover, who could only manage 77th in the FedEx Cup standings by the cut-off. Matt Kuchar, who is 103rd in the standings, is also not involved in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the end of a 17-year streak of appearances.
Is The FedEx St. Jude Championship The FedEx Cup?
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings are in the field. That is reduced to 50 for the BMW Championship before the remaining 30 compete in the Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup trophy.
Where Is The FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The tournament takes place at TPC Southwind in Tennessee. The course is regarded as challenging but fair, while it is known for its abundance of bunkers and water. The par 3 11th has an island green similar to the famous 17th at TPC Sawgrass.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
