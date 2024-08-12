D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

After a two-week break for the Olympics, the DP World Tour season resumes with its one visit to Czechia for the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Last year, it became a battle of two Englishmen for the title, with Todd Clements ultimately collecting his first win on the circuit after what he described as the round of his life to beat Matt Wallace by one shot. That handed him the first prize of $340,000 from the $2m overall purse, but there’s even more to play for this year.

The 10th anniversary of the tournament, which comes from a new venue, PGA National OAKS Prague, sees the payout increase to $2.5m, meaning the winner will bank $425,000.

The tournament also marks the penultimate of the Closing Swing stage of the season. The winner after next week’s Danish Golf Championship will earn $200,000 along with a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, as well as each of the Back 9 events.

Thanks to his win in the first of the Closing Swing tournaments, the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre leads the way. However, he’s playing in the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, this week. The highest-placed player in the D+D Real Czech Masters field is Romain Langasque, in fourth.

There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $29,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The D+D Real Czech Masters?

Brandt Snedekder is one of the highest-profile stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Todd Clements, other notable names in the field include Major champions Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett and Jason Dufner. Nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker also competes as he looks for his first DP World Tour win since the 2016 Fiji International.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger play too, while there is also a place in the field for Daniel Brown, who finished T10 at The Open, which he shared with Matthew Jordan, who plays too.

Along with Clements, other former winners of the tournament competing include 2022 victor Maximilian Kieffer and 2018 champion Andrea Pavan.

What Is The Prize Money For The D+D Real Czech Masters? The prize money payout for the 2024 edition of the tournament will be $2.5m, $500,000 more than last year’s event. Back then, Todd Clements won to scoop the first prize of $340,000, but this year’s winner will take home $425,000.