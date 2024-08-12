D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Todd Clements defends his title as players battle it out for an increased purse at a new venue for the DP World Tour event
After a two-week break for the Olympics, the DP World Tour season resumes with its one visit to Czechia for the D+D Real Czech Masters.
Last year, it became a battle of two Englishmen for the title, with Todd Clements ultimately collecting his first win on the circuit after what he described as the round of his life to beat Matt Wallace by one shot. That handed him the first prize of $340,000 from the $2m overall purse, but there’s even more to play for this year.
The 10th anniversary of the tournament, which comes from a new venue, PGA National OAKS Prague, sees the payout increase to $2.5m, meaning the winner will bank $425,000.
The tournament also marks the penultimate of the Closing Swing stage of the season. The winner after next week’s Danish Golf Championship will earn $200,000 along with a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, as well as each of the Back 9 events.
Thanks to his win in the first of the Closing Swing tournaments, the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre leads the way. However, he’s playing in the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, this week. The highest-placed player in the D+D Real Czech Masters field is Romain Langasque, in fourth.
There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available as well as world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the D+D Real Czech Masters.
D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$29,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The D+D Real Czech Masters?
As well as defending champion Todd Clements, other notable names in the field include Major champions Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett and Jason Dufner. Nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker also competes as he looks for his first DP World Tour win since the 2016 Fiji International.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger play too, while there is also a place in the field for Daniel Brown, who finished T10 at The Open, which he shared with Matthew Jordan, who plays too.
Along with Clements, other former winners of the tournament competing include 2022 victor Maximilian Kieffer and 2018 champion Andrea Pavan.
What Is The Prize Money For The D+D Real Czech Masters?
The prize money payout for the 2024 edition of the tournament will be $2.5m, $500,000 more than last year’s event. Back then, Todd Clements won to scoop the first prize of $340,000, but this year’s winner will take home $425,000.
Where Is The D+D Real Czech Masters Being Played?
The tournament, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, takes place at a new venue, PGA National OAKS Prague. The course was designed by Kyle Phillips and opened in the summer of 2020.
