D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

Todd Clements defends his title as players battle it out for an increased purse at a new venue for the DP World Tour event

Todd Clements with the trophy after his victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters
Todd Clements beat Matt Wallace by one shot in 2023 for his first DP World Tour title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After a two-week break for the Olympics, the DP World Tour season resumes with its one visit to Czechia for the D+D Real Czech Masters. 

Last year, it became a battle of two Englishmen for the title, with Todd Clements ultimately collecting his first win on the circuit after what he described as the round of his life to beat Matt Wallace by one shot. That handed him the first prize of $340,000 from the $2m overall purse, but there’s even more to play for this year.

The 10th anniversary of the tournament, which comes from a new venue, PGA National OAKS Prague, sees the payout increase to $2.5m, meaning the winner will bank $425,000.

The tournament also marks the penultimate of the Closing Swing stage of the season. The winner after next week’s Danish Golf Championship will earn $200,000 along with a place in the field in the next Rolex Series event, the BMW PGA Championship, as well as each of the Back 9 events.

Thanks to his win in the first of the Closing Swing tournaments, the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre leads the way. However, he’s playing in the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, this week. The highest-placed player in the D+D Real Czech Masters field is Romain Langasque, in fourth.

There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the D+D Real Czech Masters.

D+D Real Czech Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$29,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The D+D Real Czech Masters?

Brandt Snedeker takes a shot at the Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedekder is one of the highest-profile stars in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Todd Clements, other notable names in the field include Major champions Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett and Jason Dufner. Nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker also competes as he looks for his first DP World Tour win since the 2016 Fiji International.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and former LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger play too, while there is also a place in the field for Daniel Brown, who finished T10 at The Open, which he shared with Matthew Jordan, who plays too.

Along with Clements, other former winners of the tournament competing include 2022 victor Maximilian Kieffer and 2018 champion Andrea Pavan.

What Is The Prize Money For The D+D Real Czech Masters?

The prize money payout for the 2024 edition of the tournament will be $2.5m, $500,000 more than last year’s event. Back then, Todd Clements won to scoop the first prize of $340,000, but this year’s winner will take home $425,000.

Where Is The D+D Real Czech Masters Being Played?

The tournament, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, takes place at a new venue, PGA National OAKS Prague. The course was designed by Kyle Phillips and opened in the summer of 2020.

