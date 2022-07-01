LIV Golf Bosses Target Name Change And Updated Format for 2023
Plans to transition from an 'Invitational Series' to a fully formed league have been accelerated by LIV Golf execs
The LIV Golf Invitational Series is to become the LIV Golf League as of next year, according to a report in Golf Digest (opens in new tab). The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit had initially planned to progress from eight invitational tournaments this year to 10 in 2023, before something resembling the finished product would be rolled out in 2024.
However, bosses at LIV Golf are keen to accelerate that process after the apparent success of the opening edition at the Centurion Club, which was followed by the signing of a number of marquee names.
The LIV Golf League now plans to stage 14 events in 2023, while it is also hoped there will be 48 players contracted to tee it up at each venue, with further big-name signings expected over the coming weeks and months. This will allow for continuity when it comes to the team element, with the idea being that the 12 teams will become franchises that can be sold in order to make the business model profitable and sustainable.
It is also reported that 10 venues have been earmarked as potential sites for the series in 2023 as the up-start organisation looks to avoid popular PGA Tour locations and add an international flavour to the schedule.
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson headlined the first LIV Golf Invitational but they have now been joined on the roster by the likes of fellow Major champions Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, with the PGA Tour confirming suspensions for seven more players after play got underway in Portland.
In response to the threat, golf's two traditional powerhouses strengthened their strategic alliance, announcing a deal that will run until 2035 and see the top ten DP World Tour players in the end-of-season rankings earn PGA Tour cards.
Golf Monthly also revealed there has been a "complete deterioration" in the relationship between Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, as the conflict between the rival tours deepens.
