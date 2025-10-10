Korn Ferry Tour Leader Johnny Keefer Chasing Tiger Woods Record In Season Finale
Korn Ferry Tour leader Johnny Keefer is chasing a slice of golfing history and a long-standing Tiger Woods record at the final event of the season
The 24-year-old goes into the final event on the schedule - the Korn Ferry Tour Championship - leading the season-long Points List, but is also chasing down an historic Woods record.
After a brilliant season, Keefer arrived at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort with a season scoring average of 67.79 - which is exactly the same as Woods' official PGA Tour record from his historic 2000 and 2007 seasons.
And what's more, due to the different ways that scoring average is measured on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, Keefer is actually ahead of Woods' best season performances.
The caveat obviously is that courses are generally easier than on the PGA Tour - with last week's 33 under par winning total illustrating the fact perfectly. But it's still some effort.
The PGA Tour weights its official scoring average to take into account the stroke average of the field, while the Korn Ferry Tour records the acual stroke average players manage.
So with Woods' best actual scoring average of 68.17 from 2000, Keefer is ahead of the 15-time Major champion and chasing Scottie Scheffler's actual scoring average record for both tours of 67.99.
Keefer, then, is one more good performance away from setting a new actual scoring average record for both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour - which would cap his remarkable rise up the ranks.
Just in 2024 Keefer finished top of the PGA Tour Americas so he has the chance to top the standings in two different tours in successive years - along with etching his name into the record books.
It did not start too well at French Lick as Keefer shot a one-over 73 in the opening round, but he'll hope for better as he chases this incredible record.
