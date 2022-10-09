Kevin Na Fights Off Flu-Like Symptoms At LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

On Sunday at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok event, it wasn't just the weather that Kevin Na was fighting, as the American was pictured, prior to his round, lying on the floor and hooked to a machine as he reportedly struggled with flu-like symptoms. 

The image, which was posted by the Twitter page @LIVGolfUpdates, shows Na in some distress, as the five-time PGA Tour winner is wrapped in a number of towels and resting as he deals with the illness.

Although unclear as to how the page got the image of Na, we do know that the 39-year-old went on to play in the third and final round at Stonehill Golf Course, with the American actually birdieing his opening hole at the fourth.

However, the early success did not continue, as Na went on to shoot a one-over-par round of 73, making him one of the four players to card an over-par round for the day in Bangkok.

Following his third round completion, Na finished in a logjam at eight-under-par, with a T20 finish in the individual event netting him around $200,000 for his efforts. His Iron Heads GC side however did just miss out on a podium finish and a share of $500,000 as Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai and Sihwan Kim finished fourth, one shot back of Cleeks GC.

Na hits a tee shot

Na's best LIV finish is a T9 in Boston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the sixth event, the Saudi-backed series now moves to Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the penultimate tournament of the eight-event series.

Currently, Dustin Johnson leads the individual standings, with his 4 Aces GC team well out ahead in the team standings. With just one tournament left before the season-closing LIV Golf Team Championship, those on the LIV circuit will be hoping for a big run of results in Jeddah.

