LIV Golf Bangkok Purse, Prize Money And Field
The field and money on offer in the sixth leg of the LIV Golf Series at Stonehill in Bangkok
After getting under way in London followed by a four-tournament run in the USA, the LIV Golf Series makes its Asian debut at Stonehill - a new course in Bangkok in Pathum Thani province.
However, while the surroundings will be entirely different to the last outing at Chicago's Rich Harvest Farms, the field will have a distinctly familiar look to it, with only one change among the 48 players. Spaniard David Puig misses out this time, with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing him.
Once again, the field features four former World No.1s, including Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, while there are 12 Major champions. As well as Koepka and Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are among them. They will once again be joined by other high-profile players who've recently signed-up to the Saudi-backed organisation, including Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Harold Varner III.
In only his second tournament, Smith took the individual honours in Chicago, while Johnson's 4 Aces GC claimed their fourth successive victory, and as the Series makes its Asian debut, they'll be among the favourites to repeat those feats. Whoever wins the tournament, though, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is convinced that it marks another step along the road to the organisation gaining a rock-solid foothold in the game.
He said: “The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok marks a significant step for LIV Golf in Asia, a massive market with incredible passion for the sport. Our investment in the Asian Tour with The International Series has already begun to create new opportunities in golf. This tournament in Thailand is further proof of LIV Golf’s commitment to showcasing top competition amongst the best golfers on the planet while connecting with new audiences around the world. Excitement continues to build with each event, and we can’t wait to deliver a memorable tournament at Stonehill, a one-of-a-kind venue.”
Below is the full breakdown of the field for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.
LIV Golf Bangkok Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jediah Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shaun Norris
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Turk Pettit
- Wade Ormsby
LIV Golf Bangkok Prize Money - Individual
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
LIV Golf Bangkok Prize Money - Teams
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
