LIV Golf Bangkok Purse, Prize Money And Field

After getting under way in London followed by a four-tournament run in the USA, the LIV Golf Series makes its Asian debut at Stonehill - a new course in Bangkok in Pathum Thani province.

However, while the surroundings will be entirely different to the last outing at Chicago's Rich Harvest Farms, the field will have a distinctly familiar look to it, with only one change among the 48 players. Spaniard David Puig misses out this time, with Japanese player Hideto Tanihara replacing him.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Once again, the field features four former World No.1s, including Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, while there are 12 Major champions. As well as Koepka and Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are among them. They will once again be joined by other high-profile players who've recently signed-up to the Saudi-backed organisation, including Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Harold Varner III.

In only his second tournament, Smith took the individual honours in Chicago, while Johnson's 4 Aces GC claimed their fourth successive victory, and as the Series makes its Asian debut, they'll be among the favourites to repeat those feats. Whoever wins the tournament, though, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is convinced that it marks another step along the road to the organisation gaining a rock-solid foothold in the game.

He said: “The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok marks a significant step for LIV Golf in Asia, a massive market with incredible passion for the sport. Our investment in the Asian Tour with The International Series has already begun to create new opportunities in golf. This tournament in Thailand is further proof of LIV Golf’s commitment to showcasing top competition amongst the best golfers on the planet while connecting with new audiences around the world. Excitement continues to build with each event, and we can’t wait to deliver a memorable tournament at Stonehill, a one-of-a-kind venue.”

Below is the full breakdown of the field for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

LIV Golf Bangkok Field

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hideto Tanihara

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

LIV Golf Bangkok Prize Money - Individual

Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Bangkok Prize Money - Teams