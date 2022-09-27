LIV Golf Reveals $50m Knockout Team Championship Format

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf has unveiled details of the 2022 Invitational Series Team Championship, which will take place October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knockout competition featuring both singles and foursomes match play over the first two days and then stroke play as 12 teams in total compete for a huge $50 million purse. The winning team will split $16 million four ways, with $10 million awarded to second place and $8 million to third.

Each team captain, which includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, will play in a featured singles match. They will also determine who will represent their teams in the other singles match and one alternate-shot match.

The final day will see the remaining four teams compete in a shotgun start round of stroke play with all four players' scores counting and the lowest aggregate team crowned the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion.

"This has been a transformative year for golf and we’re just getting warmed up. After only five LIV Golf events, the sport has entered a new era – one designed to be daring and different,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. "The Invitational Series finale, played at the fan-favourite Blue Monster at Doral, is befitting our game-changing model that delivers an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans. I’m looking forward to watching the teams compete in what will be a historic and monumental event."

Trump National Doral Golf Club is one of many courses owned by Donald Trump and is no stranger to Greg Norman. The Blue Monster, which was remodelled by famed architect Gill Hanse in 2014, was the stage for three of Norman's 20 PGA Tour victories and provided one of the most iconic scenes in PGA Tour history.

In the 1990 Doral-Ryder Open, the Australian tamed the fearsome Blue Monster and shattered the course record with a closing 10-under-par 62. From seven shots adrift, Norman raced up the leaderboard and joined Paul Azinger, Mark Calcavecchia and Tim Simpson at the top after the regulation 72-holes. The then-35-year-old chipped in for eagle to secure victory on the first playoff hole, sending fans into pandemonium.

With two events to go before Doral hosts the finale, all eyes will be on current team standing leaders 4 Aces GC - featuring two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and former Masters champion Patrick Reed, alongside Talor Gooch and Pat Perez. The American quartet sit atop the team standings with 136 points after four consecutive victories in Portland, Bedminster, Boston and Chicago.

The all-South African Stinger GC, which was victorious in the inaugural event at the Centurion Club, is in second place with 72 points. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Shaun Norris have significant ground to make up if they are to catch the Dustin Johnson-captained franchise. Majesticks GC lie third at 57 points - just one point ahead of Crushers GC.

For the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Standings, points are awarded to teams based on their finish at each tournament, with values ranging from 32 points (first place) to 0 (9th-12th). At the conclusion of this season’s seventh event, taking place October 14-16 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, final team standings determine seeds 1-12 for the Team Championship event in Miami.

LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT

October 28 - Quarter final

Teams seeded 1-4 will receive a bye

Teams seeded 5-12 will compete in head-to-head match play competitions

All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start in foursomes

For each head-to-head team competition, a set of three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate shot match

Each team captain will play in a featured singles match and determine the remaining line-up of their team

Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties. Each match winner receives one point

Teams earning two points will advance to Saturday’s semi final

October 29 - Semi final

Teams seeded 1-4 will face off against the winning four teams from the quarter final

All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start in foursomes

Teams compete in the same format as the quarter final: two singles matches – including a featured singles match between team captains – and one alternate shot match, with each match winner receiving one point

Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties

The four teams earning two points will advance to the Team Championship

October 30 - Team Championship Final

The four remaining teams will compete in a shotgun start round of stroke play

All 16 players will compete in twosomes, with every player’s score counting towards their team’s score

At the end of Sunday’s round, the squad with the lowest team score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion