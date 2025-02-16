US President Donald Trump's Granddaughter Signs Deal With TaylorMade
University of Miami commit and social media personality Kai Trump made the announcement on Instagram
US President Donald Trump's granddaugther Kai has announced she has signed an endorsement deal with golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade.
The 17-year-old revealed the news on her Instagram account with a short video message saying: “What’s up, guys? Kai Trump and I’m officially partnered with team TaylorMade.”
Accompanying the video, which was posted on X by NUCLRGOLF, she wrote: "I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!"
🚨✍🏻⛳️ JUST IN: President Trump’s grand daughter @kaitrump has taken to Instagram to announce that she has signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf. Earlier this week, she played the pro-am at Torrey Pines alongside Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/PRaD8YWf4mFebruary 15, 2025
Kai certainly appears to have the credentials for landing such a high-profile deal - and not because of her famous grandfather. She currently attends the Benjamin School in Florida, where she has won a district championship, while she has committed to playing college golf in 2026 at the University of Miami.
After picking up the game at the age of two, Kai was able to hone her ability on some of the golf courses the President owns. She acknowledged that fact on Instagram when she announced she was committing to the university, writing: “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”
Kai is no stranger to pro-am’s either. She accompanied her grandfather in the pro-am at the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship at one of his courses, Trump National Doral, while she played alongside Rory McIlroy at the pro-am for this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.
As well as her ability on the course, Kai has become a social media personality. After appearing in golf videos playing challenge matches on popular YouTuber channels run by Grant Horvat and Garrett Clark, last November, she launched her own YouTube channel documenting her journey in the sport. It now has over a million subscribers.
With her endorsement deal with TaylorMade now secure, where she joins the likes of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda, Kai has surely taken another big step towards a potentially promising future in the game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
