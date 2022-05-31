JP McManus Pro-Am Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A host of star-studded names have been added to the JP McManus Pro-Am field which will be held at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor, in County Limerick, Ireland. Adare Manor is widely regarded as one of the best golf courses in Ireland and has received critical acclaim following the redesign by Tom Fazio.

After a successful return to competitive action at Augusta National, Tiger Woods confirmed he will make his fourth appearance in the tournament which will be held on 4th-5th July 2022 - a week prior to the Open Championship at St Andrews.

World No.1 and reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is the latest big-name addition to the field alongside Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns and Tom Hoge.

The American pack join an already existing star-studded field that consists of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick and newly-crowned PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

With 19 of the 24 competitors at last year's Ryder Cup, nine of the current top-11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 14-former World No.1 ranked players on show, the JP McManus field is statistically stronger than 20 of the 31 PGA Tour events so far this season. Irish golf fans are in for a treat.

Quite incredible!The current estimated Strength of Field for the @JPProAm event at @AdareGC/@TheAdareManor, if it were to be an #OWGR sanctioned event, would be a whooping 56 points to the winner, which is stronger than 20 out of the 31 @PGATOUR events so far this season! 💪☘️👏 https://t.co/782oWid7hHMay 31, 2022 See more

“It’s incredible to see how many players from across the world are coming to play in the Pro-Am and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them for offering up their time to help us raise money for charitable organisations in need," McManus said in his most recent announcement.

The phenomenal field will be joined by some very familiar celebrity faces with the likes of Jamie Dornan, who is perhaps best known for playing the male protagonist of the trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey, joining One Direction member and good-friend of Rory McIlroy, Niall Horan.

Mark Wahlberg is another Hollywood A-list in the field alongside former Liverpool Football Club players Alan Hansen, Jamie Redknapp and Kenny Daglish. Former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager, Harry Redknapp, will also take part.

The professionals will each compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament, whilst teams of four will separately compete in a bespoke version of a Texas Scramble. The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organisations, mostly located in the Mid-West region of Ireland. To date, over €140 million has been raised and this figure is set to rise by many millions more by the time the 2022 event is finished.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JP McManus Pro-Am Field

The complete list of professional entrants

Thomas Bjorn

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Paul Dunne

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Emiliano Grillo

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom Hoge

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Brooks Kopeka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Shane Lowry

Leona Maguire

Graeme McDowell

Paul McGinley

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

John Murphy

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Mark O'Meara

Louis Oosthuizen

Pat Perez

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cormac Sharvin

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Justin Thomas

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

The complete list of amateur entrants

Kenny Daglish

Matt Dawson

Jamie Dornan

Shane Filan

Alan Hansen

Niall Horan

Harry Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp

Mark Wahlberg