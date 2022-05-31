JP McManus Pro-Am Field 2022
Take a look at who is playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in July
A host of star-studded names have been added to the JP McManus Pro-Am field which will be held at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor, in County Limerick, Ireland. Adare Manor is widely regarded as one of the best golf courses in Ireland and has received critical acclaim following the redesign by Tom Fazio.
After a successful return to competitive action at Augusta National, Tiger Woods confirmed he will make his fourth appearance in the tournament which will be held on 4th-5th July 2022 - a week prior to the Open Championship at St Andrews.
World No.1 and reigning Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is the latest big-name addition to the field alongside Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Jason Kokrak, Sam Burns and Tom Hoge.
The American pack join an already existing star-studded field that consists of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick and newly-crowned PGA Champion Justin Thomas.
With 19 of the 24 competitors at last year's Ryder Cup, nine of the current top-11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 14-former World No.1 ranked players on show, the JP McManus field is statistically stronger than 20 of the 31 PGA Tour events so far this season. Irish golf fans are in for a treat.
Quite incredible!The current estimated Strength of Field for the @JPProAm event at @AdareGC/@TheAdareManor, if it were to be an #OWGR sanctioned event, would be a whooping 56 points to the winner, which is stronger than 20 out of the 31 @PGATOUR events so far this season! 💪☘️👏 https://t.co/782oWid7hHMay 31, 2022
“It’s incredible to see how many players from across the world are coming to play in the Pro-Am and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them for offering up their time to help us raise money for charitable organisations in need," McManus said in his most recent announcement.
The phenomenal field will be joined by some very familiar celebrity faces with the likes of Jamie Dornan, who is perhaps best known for playing the male protagonist of the trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey, joining One Direction member and good-friend of Rory McIlroy, Niall Horan.
Mark Wahlberg is another Hollywood A-list in the field alongside former Liverpool Football Club players Alan Hansen, Jamie Redknapp and Kenny Daglish. Former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager, Harry Redknapp, will also take part.
The professionals will each compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament, whilst teams of four will separately compete in a bespoke version of a Texas Scramble. The primary purpose of the JP McManus Pro-Am is to raise money for charitable organisations, mostly located in the Mid-West region of Ireland. To date, over €140 million has been raised and this figure is set to rise by many millions more by the time the 2022 event is finished.
JP McManus Pro-Am Field
The complete list of professional entrants
- Thomas Bjorn
- Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Paul Dunne
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Emiliano Grillo
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom Hoge
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Brooks Kopeka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Shane Lowry
- Leona Maguire
- Graeme McDowell
- Paul McGinley
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- John Murphy
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Mark O'Meara
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Pat Perez
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cormac Sharvin
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Ian Woosnam
The complete list of amateur entrants
- Kenny Daglish
- Matt Dawson
- Jamie Dornan
- Shane Filan
- Alan Hansen
- Niall Horan
- Harry Redknapp
- Jamie Redknapp
- Mark Wahlberg
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
