Tiger Woods To Play JP McManus Pro-Am

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After making a successful return at The Masters where he completed all four rounds, including a one-under-par first day, Tiger Woods is now set to at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, which is being held at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor, in County Limerick, Ireland.

Tiger will be making his fourth appearance in the event, which falls on the 4th - 5th July, just a week or so before The Open Championship (14th - 17th July) at St Andrews.

Following the close of play at Augusta National, Tiger stated that: “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it,” before adding. "It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat."

Tiger plays his second shot on the 9th fairway during the 2010 JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before arriving at The Old Course though, the 15-time Major winner will be putting in hours of prep with some of those coming from Adare Manor, one of the best golf courses in Ireland. Over the past few years the course has seen state-of-the-art drainage installed, with more than 6,600 square metres of new bunkering and completely new playing surfaces also added.

As well as Tiger's appearance, there will also be a field of Major winners: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and potentially Bryson DeChambeau, although the American is set to undergo wrist surgery, so hopefully he recovers before the early July date.

Along with the above, Leona Maguire is also set to feature, with Hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg, and golf fanatic, Niall Horan, taking part in the event.

We are over the moon to announce that Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am. 🙌More updates to follow… #JPProAm2022 pic.twitter.com/NSoycjF7atApril 14, 2022 See more

Speaking about Tiger's appearance, tournament host, JP McManus, stated: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.”

The JP McManus Pro-Am was first introduced in 1990 at Limerick Golf Club. Five years later, the European Tour became involved with the management of the tournament. This augmented the stature and profile of the Pro-Am.

Since then, it has seen the world's best participate. In 2000, 15,000 people were in attendance to watch Tiger secure victory at the event, with the 46-year-old going onto participate a number of times, playing with the likes of A.P McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Ruby Walsh and Gary Lineker.